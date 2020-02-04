Sanjay Dutt To Play The Lead In Munna Bhai 3, Confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Munna Bhai aka Sanjay Dutt and Circuit aka Arshad Warsi won millions of hearts with their performances in the movies from the Munna Bhai franchise. Be it their unconventional ways of solving problems or their iconic friendship, everything about the Munna Bhai franchise has got critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike. And now, there is good news for all Sanjay Dutt and Munna Bhai fans.

It has been over a decade since the second movie of the Munna Bhai franchise titled to be Lage Raho Munna Bhai has released. It was yet rumoured that a third film will also be made and fans were desperately waiting for the makers to confirm it and it has now been confirmed officially. Munna Bhai 3 was kept in the back-burner for a long time.

ALSO READ| 'Sadak 2' Actor Sanjay Dutt & Director Mahesh Bhatt's Most Successful Films Till Date

However, in a recent interview, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra has given fans the rejoicing news. Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that Munna Bhai 3 is on the cards and that he will be working on the movie from next week. He further added that Sanjay Dutt will be playing the lead role in the movie. However, he has not yet decided about the remaining cast.

In the same interaction, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that Sanjay Dutt will be there in Munna Bhai 3 and he hopes that all the actors will also be there. He is going to work on it from February 10, 2020. The producer also mentioned that they have got the right idea but they have work more on it. He cannot say how much time it will take the makers to make Munna Bhai 3. But it is confirmed that they are going ahead with the project.

ALSO READ| Sanjay Dutt Reveals Why Is He A Proud Father, Wife Manyata Agrees; Pics Inside

On the professional front, the producer is eagerly waiting for his upcoming release Shikara – A Love Letter From Kashmir. The plot of it is a heart-warming story revolving around Kashmiri pandits' exodus in the 1990s. Talking about the film, Vidhu said that it was a tiring film but it is very close to his heart.

More than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits lost their homes and became refugees in their own country. Three decades later, watch their story unfold. #Shikara trailer out nowhttps://t.co/cQtN7uhtqB#Shikara #VidhuVinodChopra #ShikaraTrailer@arrahman @foxstarhindi — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) January 7, 2020

ALSO READ| Sanjay Dutt And Other Bollywood Actors Who Have Meaningful Tattoos

Vidhu further said that he wants to make some fun films now. He has been wanting to do Munna Bhai 3 for a long time. Now, finally, he has something that he would want to do. Fans are desperately waiting to see the fantastic camaraderie of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi again on the silver screen.

ALSO READ| When Sanjay Dutt Was 'thrashed' By His Father Sunil Dutt For Smoking

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.