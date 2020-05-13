Aishwarya Rai’s Film 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na' Had Some Memorable Music; See List Here

Kyun ho Gaya Na is a 2004 romantic drama directed by Samir Karnik. The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor and stars Aishwariya Rai, Vivek Oberoi and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The story revolves around Diya and Arjun, who have different opinions on love and marriage.

This causes them to hate each other initially. However, in time, they become close and soon fall for each other. The movie is not only popular for its romantic story and the cast but also for its music. Let’s take a look at the interesting songs from the movie below.

Pyaar Mein Sau Uljane

The artists involved in this song are Shankar Mahadevan, Vijay Prakash, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Sneha Pant. The song is about the troubles that you come across in love. The song is popular for its interesting lyrics and tunes.

No No Kyun ho Gaya Na

The artists involved in this song are Shankar Mahadevan, Kunal Ganjawala, Chetan Shashital, Dominique Cerejo, Loy Mendonsa. The song is popular for the lyrics and melody.

Aao Na

The artists involved in this song are Udit Narayan, Sadhana Sargam. Sadhana Sargam also won a Filmfare and a Zee Cine Award for the Best Playback Singer. The song is famous for the lyrics and the artists’ musical talent.

Main Hoon

The artists involved in this song are Sunidhi Chauhan and Shaan. These are two popular singers who collaborated on the music for the film. The song is quite popular because of its lyrics.

Baat Samjha Karo

The artists involved in this song are Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Ali, and Chetan Shashital. They were popular back then and are famous even today. The song is famous for the melodies.

Dheere Dheere

The artist involved in this song is Shankar Mahadevan. Mahadevan is popular for his musical style and soulful melodies. The song was extremely popular back in the 2000s.

