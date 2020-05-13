Songs From Aishwarya Rai & Ajay Devgn Starrer National Award Winning Film 'Raincoat'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one such female superstar in Bollywood, who has proved her acting mettle time and again with her distinct movie choices. Be it big-budget commercial films like Taal, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil or off-beat films like Raincoat, Provoked, and Shabd, Aishwarya has done them all. Her versatility is evident from her remarkable body of work.

However, one highly underrated movie of the former beauty queen is Rituparno Ghosh's Raincoat. It is an interesting tale about two estranged loves, who somehow meet again. Aishwarya Rai plays a unhappy married woman in the film, and Ajay Devgn her estranged lover, who is going through a financial crisis. The story of Raincoat is based in Kolkata, and it released in the year 2004.

Raincoat got a lot rave reviews and is counted amongst the best performances of Aishwarya Rai. In fact, this Aishwarya Rai starrer also won the National Award in the Best Feature Film in Hindi category.

From stupendous performances to soulful classical tracks, Raincoat is a true-blue masterpiece by R Ghosh. Talking about romantic drama, it was some melodious tracks,which are truly admissible. So lets take a look at best tracks from Aish-Ajay's Raincoat.

Best Tracks From Aishwarya Rai's Raincoat

Piya Tora Kaisa Abhiman

Sung by music maestro Shubha Mudgal, Piya Tora Kaisa Abhiman is a melodious track from the film. It has a classical touch to it. Penned by the legendary Gulzar, the lyrics of Piya Tora Kaisa Abhiman will surely keep you glued to the song.

Akele Hum Nadiya Kinare

A song which essentially tells you the gist of Aishwarya Rai's character Neeru's life story in the film. In the video of the tuneful track, you will see how hard Neeru tries to convince Mannu aka Ajay Devgn, that's she happy with her married. But her eyes say a different story. Akele Hum Nadiya Kinare is a soft track with intense lyrics, also sung by Shubha Mudgal, written by Rituparno Ghosh.

Raha Dekhe

Raha Dekhe is a euphonious track in Raincoat, composed by Debojyoti Mishra. Ajay D thinks of all the good memories he shared with Aishwarya Rai when they were a couple. It also makes him feel very guilty for leaving Neeru behind, and moving to a new place. With Catchy lyrics and great music, Raha Dekhe is that one song from Raincoat that you should certainly add to your playlist.

Aishwarya's next is Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, the film is based on a novel under the same title by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The shooting of the film commenced last year. Ponniyin Selvan also stars South Stars like Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha.

