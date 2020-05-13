Aishwarya Rai's Hit Films That Featured An Ensemble Cast Of Noted Actors

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not only admired for her drop-dead gorgeous looks but also for her stellar performances in several hit movies. The actor has been recognized and appreciated with several awards and accolades in her career. Below we have listed some of her best films that had an ensemble cast and emerged super-hit at box-office.

Also read | Aishwarya Rai's Memorable Dialogues From Her Classic Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Devdas'

Aishwarya Rai's ensemble cast films that were a hit

Dhoom 2

This 2006 sequel to “Dhoom” which was titled Dhoom 2 featured Aishwarya Rai as Sunehri, who played the love interest and partner-in-crime to Hrithik Roshan. The film Dhoom 2 was a multi-starrer film starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, and Bipasha Basu. The story of the film revolved around Abhishek Bachchan, who is an officer named Jai Dixit. He is on the hunt for Mr A. (Hrithik Roshan), who is a thief. The film, Dhoom 2 was a commercial success and made a great opening at the Box office.

Also read | Aishwarya Rai In 'Dhoom 2' & Others Who Played Female Con Artists In Bollywood Films

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was a Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial. It released in the year 1998. This romantic drama featured Aishwarya Rai as Nandini opposite the superstar Salman Khan as Sameer and also Ajay Devgan in the role of Vanraj. The film was a typical love story and then eventually Nandini and Sameer’s love story ends, when Nandini and Vanraj are married. The film also featured noted veteran actors like Vikram Gokhale and Helen.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom 2': Interesting Facts About The Film That You Probably Didn't Know

Devdas

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aishwarya Rai collaborated again in 2002 for the remake of the tragic Bengali love story by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Devdas movie was a multi-starrer film starring Aishwarya Rai, Sharukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kirron Kher, and Jackie Shroff among others. In her role as Paro, Aishwarya Rai presented one of her career’s best performances, which was appreciated by the Filmfare, IIFA, Star Screen, and Zee Cine awards for best actress.

Also read | Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek's Entire Movie List; From 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke' To 'Raavan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.