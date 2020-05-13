Ajay Devgn And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's List Of Popular Movies Together

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started getting films in Bollywood ever since she was crowned in a beauty pageant. Ajay Devgn too, was popular for his various Bollywood films. Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came together for their first film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. They played the role of a married couple in the film.

The film was a superhit as fans loved the pair. Moreover, filmmakers too loved their chemistry and there were several films in which the duo was seen as a couple. Here are a few hit films in which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn are seen together:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s movies with Ajay Devgn

Khakee

Khakee was a multi-starrer film consisting of actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Tusshar Kapoor. Ajay Devgn was seen as an antagonist in the film while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the character of Mahalakshmi in the film. The film is about a team of police officers who are assigned to escort a terrorist to Mumbai.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was the first film of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn together. Ajay Devgn played the character of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband in the romantic film. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was a beautiful film about love and sacrifice. It’s the story of a man who finds out his newlywed wife is in love with someone else.

Hum Kisise Kum Nahi

Hum Kisise Kum Nahi is a comedy film starring actors Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Ajay Devgn played the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lover in the film. Hum Kisise Kum Nahi is a film about a goon who falls in love with a woman and in order to win her heart, he needs to fight her elder brother and her lover.

Raincoat

Raincoat was a drama film featuring Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. The film was nominated for several awards and was an adaptation of O.Henry’s short story The Gift of Magi. Raincoat is a story about two lovers who are separated by destiny. However, when they reunite, they realize their love for each other and the truth about the lives they are living.

