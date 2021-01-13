Nafisa Ali Sodhi Races With Her 20-month-old Grandson On The Beaches Of Goa; View Post

Life In A Metro star Nafisa Ali Sodhi took to Instagram in order to share a picture of herself racing her 20-month-old grandson on alongside the scenic views of Aswem Beach in Goa. Nafisa Ali Sodhi's grandson, Ayaan, can be seen having a ball of a time with his grandmother, who appears to be delighted at the sight of seeing her grandson overtaking her. The picture of Nafisa Ali Sodhi's grandson and her competing with each other on Aswem beach in Goa can be found below as well as on her Instagram handle.

The Post:

As of this writing, Nafisa Ali Sodhi's Instagram handle is followed by over 90,000 unique accounts and is home to approximately 3,145 photos and videos. It implies that the actor/politician and activist likes to keep her fans and followers updated regarding her life. Every now and then, the followers get to see a glimpse of a member of Nafisa Ali Sodhi's family, such as Ayaan in the picture above. Other members who are a part of Nafisa Ali Sodhi's family with who she has posted pictures are the likes of her other grandchildren and her children. Some of those images can be found below.

About Nafisa Ali Sodhi:

Nafisa Ali Sodhi is an actor, politician, and social activist. On the political front, she is a part of the Indian National Congress. Sodhi entered the film fraternity at the age of 22 and made her big-screen debut with the 1979 film, Junoon. Since then, Nafisa has been a part of some of the most iconic productions in the history of cinema and has worked with a plethora of well-known names. Most recently, she was seen in films like Ludo director Anurag Basu's 2007 film, Life in a Metro and Sanjay Dutt's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

