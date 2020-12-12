Watch: Nafisa Ali Sodhi Shares Magical Video Of Lucky Ali Singing In Goa, Fans Are In Awe

Beloved Indie-pop artist Lucky Ali's latest video from Goa is going viral on social media for all the 'magical' and 'nostalgic' reasons. Lucky Ali in an impromptu session sang 'O Sanam' for an intimate gathering at Garden of Dreams' in Goa's Arambol area.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi took to her Instagram handle to share the 3 minute 27 second long video and the video garnered over 30,000 views in just few hours. She wrote, "Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa after listening to the musical evening was requested for a song and he sang impromptu for all present. Was a lovely setting." [sic] Fans simply loved the 'raw' and fresh version to the original song. 'O Sanam' had been one of Lucky Ali’s most popular songs from his debut album 'Sunoh' in 1996

One user wrote, "The audience is so lucky that they got to witness such an intimate performance. The magical voice!" while another said, "Thnx for sharing mam..I am big fan of lucky ali sir...So loving song...Nostalgic. This must be insane listening him like, such a classy crowd i am loving it," [sic]

Video of Lucky Ali crooning 'O Sanam' makes netizens go down memory lane, celebs awestruck

Candid & live in Goa Lucky Ali just strumming with his magical voice . pic.twitter.com/3Awurp0YMc — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) December 2, 2020

Lucky Ali has been staying at Nafisa's residence in Goa to record his new album. Nafisa has been sharing Ali's pictures on her handle.

Lucky Ali on Ashwem Beach ... taken by me this evening. pic.twitter.com/wz7Qorg4Hh — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) December 7, 2020

Lucky Ali : Love these photographs by Krishna Divkar of Lucky Ali . I am looking forward to his virtual concert created in Goa as I was present and was totally impressed by the genius of this creative thinker . pic.twitter.com/CTFBpwFlKh — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) December 4, 2020

Lucky Ali's birthday: Did you know Ali went against his father's will to become a singer

He also acted in films like Sur-The Melody of Life, which had numerous popular songs as well. In recent years, Safarnama from AR Rahman’s Tamasha album had been a popular Lucky Ali track.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.