Unseen Pic Of The Day: Nafisa Ali Shares Pic From Her Younger Days & Fans Are Floored

Major Saab actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi took to Instagram to share an unseen picture from her younger days. The actor’s picture is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, Nafisa also penned a sweet caption related to the post. Fans cannot stop themselves from commenting on all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nafisa shared a glamourous picture from her younger days. In the picture, the actor can be seen giving a candid pose looking absolutely stunning. In the post, the actor sported a blue and white printed saree along with a blue blouse. She completed the look with traditional earrings and a neckpiece. She also opted for a middle parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows, eyeliner and pink lips.

Along with the post, the actor went on to pen a sweet note related to the picture. She wrote, “Found a memory...” She added saying that this picture was taken when she was 25 and now she is 63. Take a look at the picture below.

Seeing this post, fans went on to write all things nice. The post also received several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the actor for her timeless beauty. While some could not believe that it was Nafisa in the picture. One of the users wrote, “U look sooo beautiful today also too graceful “. While the other one wrote, “Looks have changed but the look (gaze) is still the same”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | 'They Said I Had The Best Legs', Says Nafisa Ali As She Shares Stunning Throwback Pictures

Apart from this picture, the actor loves sharing several other throwback pictures on her gram. Earlier to this picture, she shared another monochrome throwback picture where she looks completely unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen in old Bollywood avatar. She also opted for well-done brows, expressive eyes, and glossy lips. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Actor Nafisa Ali Thanks Goa Administration For Checking On Her Amidst Lockdown

On the work front

Nafisa Ali Sodhi is a Bollywood actor and starred in films like Life in a Metro, Big B, Aatank, Godfather: The Legend Continues, Junoon and many more. She was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 that released in 2018. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill in lead roles.

Also read | Cancer Survivor Nafisa Ali Reveals She Has Leucoderma, Says 'you Win Some You Lose Some'

Also read | Nafisa Ali Stuck In Goa Without Ration, Medicine; Says 'people Are Having A Terrible Time'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.