Salman Khan's Quiz: How Well Do Fans Know Bollywood's Bhaijaan? Check Here

Salman Khan has appeared in more than 90 films since his debut in 1988. He has a massive fan following around the country. Take the quiz if you are one of his fans and see how much you know about the actor.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Trademarks That Every Bhai Fan Should Know About

Salman Khan’s quiz

1. What is Salman Khan’s date of birth?

December 27, 1963

December 27, 1964

December 27, 1965

December 27, 1966

2. Salman Khan made his acting debut with which film?

Maine Pyar Kiya

Biwi Ho To Aisi

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Saajan

3. Which stone does Salman Khan’s bracelet have?

Ruby

Emerald

Firoza

Sapphire

4. Which character name has Salman Khan appeared the most in?

Prem

Raja

Radhe

Chulbul Pandey

5. Which of these Salman Khan’s film is direct by Sohail Khan

Phir Milenge

Luck: No Time for Love

Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

Also Read | Salman Khan's Romantic Movies That Has 'Pyaar' In The Title

6. Which director has Salman Khan worked most with?

David Dhawan

Sooraj Barjatya

Prabhudeva

Ali Abbas Zafar

7. Which film marks Salman Khan’s debut as a playback singer?

Hero

Jaanam Samjha Karo

Chal Mere Bhai

Hello Brother

8. Salman Khan has worked as an assistant director in which film?

Falak – The Sky

Auzaar

Majhdhaar

Jaagruti

9. When was Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation established?

2006

2007

2008

2009

10. Which show marks Salman Khan’s debut as a television host?

Bigg Boss

10 Ka Dum

Nach Baliye

Kaun Banega Crorepati

11. Which actor made their acting debut opposite Salman Khan?

Katrina Kaif

Saloni Aswani

Raveen Tandon

Athiya Shetty

12. Which film marks Salman Khan’s first venture as a producer?

Dr. Cabbie

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Hero

Chillar Party

13. What is the name of Salman Khan’s stepmother?

Helen

Salma

Waheeda

Nargis

14. Which of these Salman Khan film has won a National Award?

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Tere Naam

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!

Ek Tha Tiger

15. Which movie is Salman Khan’s highest grosser in India?

Kick

Tiger Zinda Hai

Sultan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Also Read | Salman Khan Has Played Prem In 15 Bollywood Films And THIS Is The List

Salman Khan's Quiz Answers

1. What is Salman Khan’s date of birth?

December 27, 1965

2. Salman Khan made his acting debut with which film?

Biwi Ho To Aisi

3. Which stone does Salman Khan’s bracelet have?

Firoza

4. Which character name has Salman Khan appeared the most in?

Prem

5. Which of these Salman Khan’s film is direct by Sohail Khan

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

6. Which director has Salman Khan worked most with?

David Dhawan

7. Which film marks Salman Khan’s debut as a playback singer?

Hello Brother

8. Salman Khan has worked as an assistant director in which film?

Falak – The Sky

9. When was Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation established?

2007

10. Which show marks Salman Khan’s debut as a television host?

10 Ka Dum

Also Read | Salman Khan Hosted THESE Popular Television Shows Till Now!

11. Which actor made their acting debut opposite Salman Khan?

Raveen Tandon

12. Which film marks Salman Khan’s first venture as a producer?

Chillar Party

13. What is the name of Salman Khan’s stepmother?

Helen

14. Which of these Salman Khan film has won a National Award?

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

15. Which movie is Salman Khan’s highest grosser in India?

Tiger Zinda Hai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.