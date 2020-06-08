Last Updated:

Salman Khan's Quiz: How Well Do Fans Know Bollywood's Bhaijaan? Check Here

Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors in India with a massive fan following. Take the quiz and see how much you know about The Dabangg star and more.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has appeared in more than 90 films since his debut in 1988. He has a massive fan following around the country. Take the quiz if you are one of his fans and see how much you know about the actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Salman Khan’s quiz

1. What is Salman Khan’s date of birth?

  • December 27, 1963
  • December 27, 1964
  • December 27, 1965
  • December 27, 1966

2. Salman Khan made his acting debut with which film?

  • Maine Pyar Kiya
  • Biwi Ho To Aisi
  • Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
  • Saajan

3. Which stone does Salman Khan’s bracelet have?

  • Ruby
  • Emerald
  • Firoza
  • Sapphire
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. Which character name has Salman Khan appeared the most in?

  • Prem
  • Raja
  • Radhe
  • Chulbul Pandey

5. Which of these Salman Khan’s film is direct by Sohail Khan

  • Phir Milenge
  • Luck: No Time for Love
  • Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge
  • Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

6. Which director has Salman Khan worked most with?

  • David Dhawan
  • Sooraj Barjatya
  • Prabhudeva
  • Ali Abbas Zafar

7. Which film marks Salman Khan’s debut as a playback singer?

  • Hero
  • Jaanam Samjha Karo
  • Chal Mere Bhai
  • Hello Brother

8. Salman Khan has worked as an assistant director in which film?

  • Falak – The Sky
  • Auzaar
  • Majhdhaar
  • Jaagruti

9. When was Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation established?

  • 2006
  • 2007
  • 2008
  • 2009
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

10. Which show marks Salman Khan’s debut as a television host?

  • Bigg Boss
  • 10 Ka Dum
  • Nach Baliye
  • Kaun Banega Crorepati

11. Which actor made their acting debut opposite Salman Khan?

  • Katrina Kaif
  • Saloni Aswani
  • Raveen Tandon
  • Athiya Shetty

12. Which film marks Salman Khan’s first venture as a producer?

  • Dr. Cabbie
  • Bajrangi Bhaijaan
  • Hero
  • Chillar Party  

13. What is the name of Salman Khan’s stepmother?

  • Helen
  • Salma
  • Waheeda
  • Nargis

14. Which of these Salman Khan film has won a National Award?

  • Bajrangi Bhaijaan
  • Tere Naam
  • Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!
  • Ek Tha Tiger

15. Which movie is Salman Khan’s highest grosser in India?

  • Kick
  • Tiger Zinda Hai
  • Sultan
  • Bajrangi Bhaijaan
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Salman Khan's Quiz Answers 

1. What is Salman Khan’s date of birth?

  • December 27, 1965

2. Salman Khan made his acting debut with which film?

  • Biwi Ho To Aisi

3. Which stone does Salman Khan’s bracelet have?

  • Firoza

4. Which character name has Salman Khan appeared the most in?

  • Prem

5. Which of these Salman Khan’s film is direct by Sohail Khan

  • Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

6. Which director has Salman Khan worked most with?

  • David Dhawan

7. Which film marks Salman Khan’s debut as a playback singer?

  • Hello Brother

8. Salman Khan has worked as an assistant director in which film?

  • Falak – The Sky

9. When was Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation established?

  • 2007

10. Which show marks Salman Khan’s debut as a television host?

  • 10 Ka Dum

11. Which actor made their acting debut opposite Salman Khan?

  • Raveen Tandon

12. Which film marks Salman Khan’s first venture as a producer?

  • Chillar Party  

13. What is the name of Salman Khan’s stepmother?

  • Helen

14. Which of these Salman Khan film has won a National Award?

  • Bajrangi Bhaijaan

15. Which movie is Salman Khan’s highest grosser in India?

  • Tiger Zinda Hai

 

 

