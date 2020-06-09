Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Aisha' Quiz For Every Fashion Fanatic; Check Out

Quick links:
Aisha, directed by Rajshree Ojha, stars Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in the lead roles. Aisha also features Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Ira Dubey and Amrita Puri in supporting roles. It is set in the upper-class society of Delhi, India and is an adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma with the same tone as the 1995 cult Hollywood film Clueless which is also an adaptation of Austen's novel. The choreography of this film was done by Neerav Bavlecha. The film released on August 6, 2010, to a moderate critical response eventually becoming averagely successful at the box office.
1. Whose fashion makeover does Aisha plan?
Answer-Shefali
2. According to Aisha, how is Arjun always dressed?
Answer-Like a ‘corporate’ man (suits over everything)
3. What is Shefali’s ‘go-to’ style before makeover?
Answer-Ethnic with a ‘bindi’
4. What is Aisha and Pinki spotted wearing the most in the movie?
Answer-Hats and Sunglasses
5. Which brand does Pinki mention while arguing with Aisha about Shefali’s makeover?
Answer-Victoria Secret
6. What does Aisha decide to wear to the night club after the makeover?
Answer-Sequin dress
7. Which colour palette does Shefali describe for her marriage lehenga?
Answer-Red-orange palette
8. Was Sonam Kapoor’s experimental style reflected in her character Aisha’s way of dressing?
Answer-It was a 50-50 kind of thing
9. What are Aisha’s most worn outfits in the movie?
Answer-Dresses and gowns
10. To take cues for style from Randhir, what would be the most ‘required’ items in a man’s closet?
Answer-Shirts, trousers and jacket
11. What is Aisha’s vacation styling in the movie?
Answer-Casual with tops and shorts
12. What styling tips does Dhruv give with his dressing in the movie?
Answer-Tshirts for any day any occasion
13. How does Randhir dress for his ideal date with Aisha?
Answer-T-shirt, denim and a leather jacket
14. How do Aisha-Dhruv and Abhay-Anjali give cues about partner dressing when they go to the dance party?
Answer-They twin right wearing similar colour clothes
15. What does Aisha like to wear the most when she has stayed at home in the movie?
Answer-Satin finish nightsuits
