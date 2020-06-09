Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Aisha' Quiz For Every Fashion Fanatic; Check Out

Aisha, directed by Rajshree Ojha, stars Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in the lead roles. Aisha also features Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Ira Dubey and Amrita Puri in supporting roles. It is set in the upper-class society of Delhi, India and is an adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma with the same tone as the 1995 cult Hollywood film Clueless which is also an adaptation of Austen's novel. The choreography of this film was done by Neerav Bavlecha. The film released on August 6, 2010, to a moderate critical response eventually becoming averagely successful at the box office.

Aisha movie quiz

1. Whose fashion makeover does Aisha plan?

Aaliya

Shefali

Chitra mosi

Pinki

2. According to Aisha, how is Arjun always dressed?

Like a ‘corporate’ man (suits over everything)

Like a 2-year old (need to buckle up in style)

Like a fashion influencer (Always experimental)

Like a ‘sanskaari’ one ( Ethnic is my BFF)

3. What is Shefali’s ‘go-to’ style before makeover?

Classic styling with stripes and polka dots

Casual style

Ethnic with a ‘bindi’

Formal style

4. What is Aisha and Pinki spotted wearing the most in the movie?

Dresses

Stilletos

Hats and Sunglasses

Salwar suit

5. Which brand does Pinki mention while arguing with Aisha about Shefali’s makeover?

Prada

Dior

Balenciaga

Victoria Secret

6. What does Aisha decide to wear to the night club after the makeover?

Tube gown

Co-ordinate set

Sequin dress

Top and denim

7. Which colour palette does Shefali describe for her marriage lehenga?

Red-orange palette

Blue-purple palette

Orange-neon palette

White palette

8. Was Sonam Kapoor’s experimental style reflected in her character Aisha’s way of dressing?

Yes, of course

No, Sonam has got a better style in real life

Maybe, but Aisha’s style was not experimental

It was a 50-50 kind of thing?

9. What are Aisha’s most worn outfits in the movie?

Dresses and gowns

Denim and Tops

Co-ordinate sets

Ethnic dresses

10. To take cues for style from Randhir, what would be the most ‘required’ items in a man’s closet?

Shirts and trousers

Shirts, trousers and jacket

Shirts and short jackets

Casual t-shirts

11. What is Aisha’s vacation styling in the movie?

Casual with tops and shorts

Same as that of a diva

Laidback with joggers and tees

Dresses and Aisha go hand in hand

12. What styling tips does Dhruv give with his dressing in the movie?

Tanks are man’s BFF

Tshirts for any day any occasion

Strict formals because why not

Semi formals is a win-win

13. How does Randhir dress for his ideal date with Aisha?

Shirt, trouser and a jacket

T-shirt, denim and a leather jacket

Shorts and a t-shirt

Kurta and Pyjama

14. How do Aisha-Dhruv and Abhay-Anjali give cues about partner dressing when they go to the dance party?

They twin right wearing similar colour clothes

They wear same designer couture

They go for similar texture and style clothes

They just play with the accessories right

15. What does Aisha like to wear the most when she has stayed at home in the movie?

Sleepshirts

Joggers and top

Crop top and shorts

Satin finish nightsuits

Aisha movie quiz - Answers

1. Whose fashion makeover does Aisha plan?

Answer-Shefali

2. According to Aisha, how is Arjun always dressed?

Answer-Like a ‘corporate’ man (suits over everything)

3. What is Shefali’s ‘go-to’ style before makeover?

Answer-Ethnic with a ‘bindi’

4. What is Aisha and Pinki spotted wearing the most in the movie?

Answer-Hats and Sunglasses

5. Which brand does Pinki mention while arguing with Aisha about Shefali’s makeover?

Answer-Victoria Secret

6. What does Aisha decide to wear to the night club after the makeover?

Answer-Sequin dress

7. Which colour palette does Shefali describe for her marriage lehenga?

Answer-Red-orange palette

8. Was Sonam Kapoor’s experimental style reflected in her character Aisha’s way of dressing?

Answer-It was a 50-50 kind of thing

9. What are Aisha’s most worn outfits in the movie?

Answer-Dresses and gowns

10. To take cues for style from Randhir, what would be the most ‘required’ items in a man’s closet?

Answer-Shirts, trousers and jacket

11. What is Aisha’s vacation styling in the movie?

Answer-Casual with tops and shorts

12. What styling tips does Dhruv give with his dressing in the movie?

Answer-Tshirts for any day any occasion

13. How does Randhir dress for his ideal date with Aisha?

Answer-T-shirt, denim and a leather jacket

14. How do Aisha-Dhruv and Abhay-Anjali give cues about partner dressing when they go to the dance party?

Answer-They twin right wearing similar colour clothes

15. What does Aisha like to wear the most when she has stayed at home in the movie?

Answer-Satin finish nightsuits

