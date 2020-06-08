'Breaking Bad' Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Iconic TV Show?

Breaking Bad is one of the most popular shows of all time and has a huge fan-following. Breaking Bad TV series first premiered back in 2008 and ran for five seasons till it came to an end in 2013. The show received widespread acclaim from critics for its storyline, realistic tone and performances by the cast, particularly Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Here is a Breaking Bad Quiz to test your knowledge:

'Breaking Bad' Quiz:

In which New Mexico City does the show 'Breaking Bad' take place?

Santa Fe

Albuquerque

Las Cruces

Roswell

Which subject did Walt teach high school children?

Chemistry

Biology

Physics

Geology

What is the slogan of Saul Goodman's law firm in 'Breaking Bad'?

Turn Your Pain Into Rain.

One Call…That’s All!

Better Call Saul!

Get What’s Yours.

What is the favourite weapon used by Tuco's cousins in the show?

Chainsaws

Machetes

Guns

Axes

Gus Fring, a crime syndicate boss, owns a restaurant in the show. What is the name of that fried chicken restaurant?

Pollos Hermanos

Pollo Feliz

Delicioso Pollo

Amigos de Pollo

Which of the following characters do not die by the end of Breaking Bad?

Uncle Jack

Skinny Pete

Walter White

Hank

Jesse Pinkman refers to himself by this title in the first season of the show:

Master Chef

Chef-Boyy-R-Dee

Cap’n Cook

Da Swedish Chef

Which song does Gale Boetticher sing in the karaoke night?

“Space Oddity” by David Bowie

“Space Station #5” by Montrose

“Mr Spaceman” by The Byrds

“Major Tom” by Peter Schilling

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood



What item does Hank’s wife Marie steal due to her kleptomania for Skyler’s baby shower gift?

A diamond baby tiara

Diamond-covered baby shoes

A designer baby dress

A diamond-covered pacifier

What did Mike Ehrmantraut use to do for a living before he started working for the crime boss Gus Fring in 'Breaking Bad'?

He was a lawyer

He was a cop

He was a prison guard

He was a doctor

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern



What does Walt use to poison a young Brock in the season 4 episode titled 'End Times'?

Dhatura

Nightshade

100 apple seeds

Ricin

What does Hank find in the washroom, sitting on the commode, that makes him realise that Walt is the notorious drug dealer by the name of Heisenberg?

His lab notes

His bag filled with cash

His blue meth

His copy of “Leaves of Grass” by W.W.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof



Answers

Albuquerque Chemistry Better Call Saul! Axes Pollos Hermanos Skinny Pete Cap'n Cook “Major Tom” by Peter Schilling A diamond baby tiara He was a cop Ricin His copy of “Leaves of Grass” by W.W.

If we got the quiz answers wrong please do let us know in the comment section below with the right answers.

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.