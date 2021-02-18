Nalini Jaywant's Birth Anniversary: 5 Movies That Are Her Well-known Roles

February 18, marks Nalini Jaywant's birth anniversary. This year marks the 94th birth anniversary of the yesteryear actor. Nalini Jaywant was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The only sister among two brothers was aware of the stigma attached to those in the acting business, yet she decided to pursue a career in the field. She worked in more than 50 movies throughout her career. The actor passed away on December 22, 2010, in Chembur, Mumbai.

Bahen

In 1941, Nalini Jaywant starred in the movie Bahen next to Sheikh Muktar, who played her older brother. The story revolves around the brother-sister duo, Amar and Bina. Amar is overprotective of Bina, his younger sister, whom he saved from the floods. He wishes to always keep Bina close to him, hence lets go of love twice.

Jadoo

A. R. Kardar's 1951 film is one of Nalini Jaywant's best films. She plays the role of a short-tempered stage-dancer and singer, Sundari. She falls in love with Constable Pritam (N. A. Suresh). Pritam finds himself in trouble when he must choose between his job at the police station and his love for Sundari. He later finds out that Sundari is a member of a dangerous band of thieves.

Amar Rahe Yeh Pyar

Of all Nalini Jaywant's movies, fans remember the actor for her role as Geeta in Amar Rahe Yeh Pyar. The film is based in 1947, showcasing the communal riots spreading everywhere. Geeta's husband, Kishan (Chandan Kumar) dies in an accident. The grief of his death makes Geeta lose her unborn child. Geeta's brother an abandoned baby and brings him to Geeta. It is later revealed that the boy belongs to a Pakistani couple whose infant gets left behind during the partition.

Shikast

Dilp Kumar-starrer, Shikast is a movie based in a small village. A successful Dr Ram Singh (Dilip Kumar) returns to his village to sell off his land when he notices the landlord and his sister, Sushma's (Nalini Jaywant) cruel treatment towards the villagers. Dr Ram decides to stay back and build a school and a hospital for the villagers on his property. When Sushma's child falls sick due to the plague, Dr Ram cures him, which rekindles the love that Dr Ram and Sushma used to share.

Sangram

Sangram is one of Nalini Jaywant's movies that are most celebrated in the entertainment business. The movie's plot revolves around Kunwar (Ashok Kumar), a rich man who is spoilt right from his childhood. Kunwar runs away from his hotel in the city when it gets raided by the police. Coincidentally, he bumps into his childhood companion Baby Tabassum (Nalini Jaywant) and falls in love with her.

