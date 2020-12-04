Dev Anand's Death Anniversary: When The Late Actor Hired Balraj Sahni To Write 'Baazi'

December 3 is the day of Dev Anand’s death anniversary. The actor is popularly known and loved for his work in the industry and his movies. Read on to know a favour that he did for actor Balraj Sahni during the making of Baazi, and other movies that the two did together.

Dev Anand hired Balraj Sahni to write for 'Baazi'

According to a report by Rediff.com, when the 1951 film Baazi was in the making, Balraj Sahni who was out of work at the time had approached Dev Anand. The latter then decided to take him on board the noir film as the writer. Balraj Sahni has written both, the script as well as the screenplay of the movie.

More about the film

The noir film was directed by Guru Dutt, as per the commitment that Dev Anand had given Dutt in their struggling days. It was the second film under Dev Anand’s production banner Navketan films and was inspired by the 1946 Hollywood film Gilda. Gita Bali, Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik paly pivotal roles in the movie.

The movie is a crime thriller and has music composed by SD Burman. The movie was made as a tribute to the Forties' Film noir Hollywood with a morally ambiguous hero, the transgressing siren, and shadow lighting. It made huge success at the box-office.

Other movies that the two have worked together in

Rahi

Rahi was a 1952 social drama, which was produced and directed by KA Abbas. The film that was based on Mulk Raj Anand’s novel Two Leaves and a Bud, was simultaneously produced in Hindi and English. Dev Anand and Balraj Sahni shared screen space in the movie along with Nalini Jaywant, David Abraham Cheulkar, Achla Sachdev and Manmohan Krishan.

Duniya

Duniya also featured both, Dev Anand and Balraj Sahni. The 1968 romantic thriller was written by KA Narayan and directed by T. Prakash Rao. Apart from Dev Anand and Balraj Sahni, its ensemble cast featured Vyjayanthimala, Johnny Walker, Lalita Pawar, Prem Chopra, Sulochana Latkar, Madan Puri, Nana Palsikar, Achala Sachdev, Laxmi Chhaya, Jagdish Raj, Tun Tun, Brahm Bhardwaj and Pakistani actor Suresh. The movie was bankrolled by Amarjeet and had music by Shankar Jaikishan.

