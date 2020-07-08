Amitabh Bachchan And Hema Malini's Last Film Together In The 80s Was 'Nastik'; Read Trivia

Helmed by Pramod Chakravorty, Nastik included an ensemble cast of actors Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Pran, Deven Verma, Sarika, Amjad Khan, Aruna Irani, Madan Puri, Bhagwan Dada, Nalini Jaywant, Rita Bhaduri, Lalita Pawar, Bob Christo and Tom Alter.

The film follows the story of a young man whose entire family is killed by a man named Tiger. He blames God for the misfortune and goes out to seek revenge from the man. Nastik was Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan’s last film together during the 80s. They were later seen together after almost 20 years in the film Baghban. Here are some other interesting trivia about the film:

Interesting trivia about ‘Nastik’

Nalini Jayawant made a comeback to films with this movie. She was seen as a heroine in IS Johar’s film Nastik which released in 1953. In the film Nastik which released in 1983, she played Amitabh Bachchan’s mother in the film.

Reena Roy and Kim were signed for the film. But they were later replaced by Hema Malini and Sarika in Nastik.

The film Nastik was delayed for several years due to production issues. During an interview on sets, Amitabh Bachchan was asked when the film will be completed, just then Abhishek Bachchan walked in sets to visit his father and Amitabh Bachchan pointed towards him and made a statement that his son would be able to complete the film.

The film started in 1970 and the original script was different based in a village. The producers scrapped the footage they shot and based the other story in the city. They later revealed that the project was scrapped due to Emergency in India.

Gaurang Doshi was first signed in place of Amitabh Bachchan for Nastik.

Nalini Jaywant was hesitant to sign up for the film as she was planning her retirement. She finally agreed to do the movie when the makers told her that her character was as strong as Nirupa Roy’s in Deewar. She regretted her decision of saying yes to the film because her role ended up being too small.

The director of the film stated that he put action sequences in the film to make Amitabh Bachchan’s fans happy. The fight scene was minimum as the film wasn’t an action film.

