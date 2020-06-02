Namashi Opens Up About The Negativity Against His Father Actor Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty's son, Namashi Chakraborty will soon make his Bollywood debut with Bad Boy. The star kid recently took part in a candid interview with an entertainment portal. In the same, he spoke about the negativity that his father used to previously receive and much more.

Namashi Chakraborty on dealing with negativity

Namashi Chakraborty pointed out how Mithun Chakraborty used to receive criticism from the media when he was at the peak of his career. When quizzed about whether he has given any tips to deal with the same, Namashi Chakraborty explained how his father was not a part of the film industry before his debut. Namashi Chakraborty added that since his father did not have any connections, he could not butter people to write positive things about him.

Namashi Chakraborty also added that there have been instances where the media has been partial to several actors and wrote good only about them. He also pointed about that media sometimes tends to favour certain stars and his father never did anything like that. Namashi Chakraborty also added that everyone makes mistakes in their career.

Mithun Chakraborty’s son was all praises for his father. He added that in his opinion, his father has had an incredible journey in the film industry even though he was an outsider. Namashi Chakraborty also mentioned how his father has worked in over 360 films spanning over 40 years. He added that with such an amazing journey, a few negative stories in the media will not damage Mithun Chakraborty’s image. Namashi Chakraborty also added that one cannot hope that the entire world will be a fan of your work. He added that what his father, Mithun Chakraborty has achieved is truly one in a million.

It was also pointed out how Mithun Chakraborty’s films majorly saw single-screen releases. These films catered to the working class of society which went on to become huge successes. When quizzed about whether he thinks if such a situation can come back, Namashi Chakraborty added that there is a very low chance for the same as history is created by only a handful. He further said that back then even his father, Mithun Chakraborty did not know how he became such a huge star. He also added that one cannot comment on whether that phase will come back or not.

On the work front, Namashi Chakraborty will be making his debut on the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Bad Boy. Salman Khan recently unveiled the poster of the film a few days ago. The film will also mark the debut of Amrin Qureshi.

