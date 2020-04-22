Mithun Chakraborty's Father Basantakumar Chakraborty Passes Away At 95 In Mumbai

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's father Basantakumar Chakraborty breathed his last on April 21, Tuesday evening in Mumbai. Reportedly, Basantakumar Chakraborty was battling long term health issues and he died of renal failure. Mithun Chakraborty's father passed away at the age of 95. Basantakumar Chakraborty was reportedly staying with Mithun's family and his wife Santimoyee Chakraborty in Mumbai.

It is also reported that Mithun Chakraborty's eldest son Mimoh is in Mumbai. However, Mithun Chakraborty is reportedly stuck in Bangalore due to the Coronavirus lockdown and is trying to get back home for the last rites. Reports suggest that Mithun Chakraborty had been to Bangalore for a shoot.

Mithun Chakraborty's father Basantakumar Chakraborty was reportedly a former employee at Calcutta Telephones. On the other hand, Mithun's mother Santimoyee Chakraborty was a homemaker. Santimoyee Chakraborty and Basantakumar Chakraborty had four children. Mithun Chakraborty is the eldest and the only son and has three sisters.

Reportedly, when Mithun was young, Basantakumar Chakraborty came to know about Mithun's contacts with the Naxalites, he sent him to Bombay to keep him safe. Eventually, Mithun left the Naxal group and decided to make a career in Bollywood. Mithun began a new chapter in his life as after joining the film and Television Institute of India. He completed his graduation in acting. Even though it is reported that his father never really approved Mithun's career choice, his family stood next to him like a rock.

However, Mithun Chakraborty has not yet confirmed the news. Ritupurna Sengupta who is a Bengali and Hindi film actor tweeted regarding the sudden demise of Mithun's father Basantakumar Chakraborty. Here is a look at the tweet.

My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father,Mithun Da.

Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever 🙏 — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) April 22, 2020

