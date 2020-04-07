'Coolie No 1': Varun Dhawan To Mimic Mithun Chakraborty's Speech And Pelvic Moves?

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 will reportedly show Dhawan mimicking Bollywood veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. Varun Dhawan has many times in different reports said that he has grown up watching a lot of films and has mastered the art of mimicking. According to a report in a tabloid, in Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan will pay an ode to Mithun Chakraborty. Varun Dhawan will be seen mimicking Mithun Chakraborty’s speech as well as his iconic dance moves while mimicking him.

According to reports, Varun Dhawan is a huge fan of Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan. He mimicked these actors on multiple occasions on stage and on public performances. However, he is all set to mimic the actor on the big screen. Varun Dhawan has reportedly gone through reading sessions as well as many workshops to perfect the acting.

While it has been stated the Govinda’s speech and his slang was the highlight of the 1995 film Coolie No 1, it will be Varun Dhawan’s love for Mithun Chakraborty and his mimicking that will add novelty to the movies. Reports state that Varun Dhawan wants to pay an ode to the Bollywood megastar and will hence be mimicking his speech, pelvic movements had his traits. Coolie No 1 was initially directed by David Dhawan, with Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in lead roles. Nearly 25 years after David Dhawan is all set to redirect the film with the same name but a newer cast. Coolie No 1 will feature Varun Dhawan opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Coolie No 1 release date

While interacting with his fans on Instagram live, Varun Dhawan revealed that film might get delayed due to the global outbreak of COVID-19. When asked by a fan on Instagram live about the trailer of the film, Varun Dhawan stated that the trailer release of Coolie No 1 has been pushed back. He also stated that the release of Coolie No 1 which was on May 1, 2020, looks dicey as well. According to the reports, the decision on whether to release the film on May 1 or not will be taken when things go back to normal. However, the film Coolie No 1 is mostly not going to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

