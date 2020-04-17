'Nargis Dutt Would Throw Slippers & Yell Expletives At Sanju,' Reveals Sister Namrata Dutt

Recently in a book, Namrata Dutt mentioned some unknown details from the life of her brother Sanjay Dutt. Namrata revealed that her mother Nargis Dutt would often spew expletives at Sanjay and would even throw slippers at him. Many such revelations were made in a book that serves as a biography.

The book is written by Yaseer Usman and speaks about several aspects of the life of Sanjay Dutt. The book is titled ‘Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy’. Namrata Dutt in the book was quoted saying that her mom, Nargis Dutt, would often spew expletives at Sanjay Dutt and even throw slippers at him. Namrata goes on to say that Nargis would often call Sanjay names like suwar, ullu, gadha, and so on. It is a known fact that Sanjay Dutt was a mischievous child and therefore his mother would often be very concerned for him, according to Namrata Dutt.

The book also has quoted Priya Dutt who talked about the few times when Nargis was genuinely worried over Sanjay Dutt’s future. Priya Dutt mentioned that her mother would often ask her why Sanjay’s room was always locked when his friends would home. Nargis would often be concerned with what was so important that Sanjay locked the door and would worry if he was doing anything wrong. The book also goes on to mention that despite all of this, Nargis Dutt would trust Sanjay Dutt blindly.

According to an excerpt from the book, even though it was evident that Sanjay was a drug addict, Nargis would often deny this possibility. She would always maintain the fact that her son is fine and her default reply would always be claiming that Sanjay does not drink and never touches drugs. Two years after Nargis Dutt’s death, Sanjay Dutt got to listen to her last message that she had recorded for him from the hospital in New York. The book revealed that the audio was persistently asking Sanjay to stay humble and focus on his work. Nargis in the audio also asked him to always respect elders as it would give him the strength to work.

