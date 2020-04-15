Sanjay Dutt Signs Second Telugu Film With 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Director Trivikram?

Sanjay Dutt, who is gearing up for the release of his debut Telugu movie K.G.F: Chapter 2, is reportedly in talks with Trivikram Srinivas for his second Telugu movie. Reports reveal that Sanjay Dutt has been approached by the makers of Ayinanu Hastinaku Poyi Ravale to play an important role in the upcomer. The film to be directed by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame Trivikram Srinivas stars Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Just a few weeks ago, Trivikram Srinivas announced his next with Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The forthcoming movie titled Ayinanu Hastinaku Poyi Ravale is reported to be a political thriller. Meanwhile, nothing much has been revealed about the upcomer, however, reports are rife that Sanjay Dutt has been approached to play the role of a powerful politician in the Jr NTR and Triviram Srinivas movie. Reports also reveal that the makers of the upcomer will soon make an official announcement about the cast of the film.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jr NTR will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The movie, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, narrates the tale of two freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The SS Rajamouli directorial will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The motion poster of the Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer was recently released amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt has a slew of movies in his kitty. He will be next seen in Prashanth Neel's K.G.F: Chapter 2. Thereafter, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Chandra Prakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj. All of which will release in the year ahead.

