Nargis Fakhri: Watch Some Great Dance Numbers Of The Rockstar Actor

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri made her debut in Bollywood with the film, Rockstar alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor. Nargis was nominated for the Filmfare Award for the Best Female Debut for the film, Rockstar. The actress got into modeling from the tender age of 16. Nargis was a contestant on the second and third cycle of America's Next Top Model in the year 2004. Nargis Fakhri rose to fame in India with her participation in the 2009 Kingfisher Calendar. She was spotted for the film Rockstar by Director, Imtiaz Ali during her participation in the Kingfisher Calendar.

Nargis Fakhri's Movies

The actress has done quite some films after her debut film, Rockstar. Nargis went on to be seen in versatile films like Madras Cafe and the comedy film Main Tera Hero. Nargis Fakhri was also seen in the film Spy and the comedy blockbuster Housefull 3. Other than films, the actress is also well known for her killer dance moves. Nargis has done some great dance songs. Below are some of Nargis Fakhri's top dance songs.

Nargis Fakhri's Videos

1) Galat Baat Hai

Nargis Fakhri is known for her song Galat Baat Hai from the film Main Tera Hero. The actress is seen dancing alongside co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ileana D'Cruz. The actress looks stunning with quirky outfits. The chemistry between Varun and Nargis is steamy. Nargis Fakhri fans love this song of hers and are waiting to see more of her. The music of this movie has been composed by Sajid - Wajid.

2) Devil-Yaar Naa Miley

This is another popular song of Nargis Fakhri. The song is from the movie Kick. Nargis is seen dancing alongside co-star Salman Khan. The song gave her a lot of popularity. The actress is seen in some great outfits and dancing gracefully. Her killer looks and the dark background blend very well. The song has been sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

3) Dhating Naach

This has been another hit song of Nargis Fakhri. The song is from the film, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. The actress is seen dancing alongside co-star Shahid Kapoor. The two put on some great dancing moves and bring charm to the song. The song has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Neha Kakkar. The song has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam.

