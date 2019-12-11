The Debate
SPOTTED: Nargis Fakhri Wears The Perfect Summer Dress In Mumbai, Here’s How She Styled It

Bollywood News

Nargis Fakhri who has been one of the top stars in Bollywood was recently spotted. Read further ahead read and about the actor and to see the photos of her.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
nargis fakhri

Nargis Fakhri was recently spotted in a white at a neighbourhood in Mumbai. The talented actor has appeared in several blockbuster films. Rockstar, Mei Tera Tero and Madras Café have been some of her prominent projects in Bollywood.

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on

Also Read | Nargis Fakhri Reveals Turning Down US Adult Magazine Shoot, Says "not Into Getting Naked"

Nargis Fakhri is beautiful in white; see pics

The actor was spotted wearing a white maxi dress. She looked absolutely stunning as she strolled down the street surrounded by paparazzi. She carried a violet bag around while wearing matching footwear. The actor looked absolutely stunning in her complete white attire with minimal jewellery and makeup. 

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on

The actor recently took to Instagram to post a video of all the years she has been active in Bollywood. She shared the video and fans instantly were reminiscent of the time the actor had delivered some of the most stellar performances. The actor has currently been spotted sharing modelling photos. She was last seen in the Bhushan Patel directed film Amavas. The film was a horror mystery and she played the character of Ahaana. She is also expected to be seen in the film Torbaaz which is directed by Girish Malik.

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on

 

 

 

Published:
