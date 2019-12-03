Nargis Fakhri Reveals Turning Down US Adult Magazine Shoot, Says "not Into Getting Naked"

Nargis Fakhri had been a model before stepping into Bollywood. In a recent interaction with Brittni De La Mora, Nargis made some interesting revelations. The Rockstar actor revealed that she was approached to pose nude for an American magazine during her modelling years.

Nargis Fakhri reportedly said in the interaction with the media that there was a college edition of an American adult magazine to be shot. Her agent had informed her that they were on the lookout for girls and have chosen Nargis to be one of the models. However, the catch was that she had to pose nude in front of the camera. Even though Nargis felt that the brand was good and the money was “so much”, she reportedly said no to the offer.

Nargis Fakhri has worked in films like Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, Shoojit Sircar’s Madras Café, David Dhawan’s Main Tera Hero and Sajid Khan’s Housefull 3. She reportedly expressed her joy and gratitude to be a part of the Bollywood industry especially since they do not involve much skin-exposure. Nargis reportedly said that she cannot do any overtly physical scenes. Although the actor knows it is a part of the act, she has “reservations” about such things.

In the interaction, Nargis Fakhri also revealed that she had in fact lost important film projects because she was not ready to compromise on her morals. She reportedly said that she knew that she felt heartbroken because she was not ready to do certain things and play right by her standards and boundaries. Nargis had to constantly reassure herself eventually people like her would make their own way on their terms.

Nargis Fakhri’s upcoming movies

Nargis Fakhri, who made her Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, was last seen in Bhushan Patel’s horror production Amavas. Unfortunately, the movie reportedly tanked at the box office. She will be next seen in Torbaaz and Rashna: The Ray of Light. Both the films are slated to release in 2020.

