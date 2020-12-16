Nargis Fakhri Throws A Blissful Smile As She Poses While Enjoying Tennis In Dubai

Actor Nargis Fakhri recently shared cute glimpses of her tennis day out with her beau in Dubai on her Instagram. She shared various photos and video clips of her enjoying tennis and making crazy boomerang videos on Instagram. Check out Nargis Fakhri’s Instagram to see how she enjoyed playing tennis.

Nargis Fakhri took to her Instagram handle to share some fun moments with her fans. In the first picture, Nargis Fakhri can be seen in a stunning pair of sports attire with a beautiful pendant. She can also be seen holding a tennis racket in hand with a vibrant smile. In the next set of Nargis Fakhri’s photos, she posed with the tennis ball and racket and then added a few quirky boomerang videos. In one of them, she can be seen going back and forth while hitting the ball and in the next, she can be seen throwing several balls to the ground and hitting them with her racket all at once. In Nargis Fakhri’s next video, she captured her beau and ridiculed her actions and called him a tennis pro.

In Nargis Fakhri’s Instagram caption, she wrote how much she loves tennis, but doesn’t play much anymore and added how much she enjoyed playing with her beau even though he was such a pro and took it easy on her. In the end, she also stated how the weather was just perfect.

Her fans were thrilled to see her radiant beauty and complimented her on how lovely and fit she looked in the pictures. Many of them also found her hot and showered her post with fire emojis. Here’s how all the fans reacted after seeing Nargis Fakhri’s photos and videos on her Instagram handle.

Nargis Fakhri's photos

As Nargis Fakhri loves spending quality time with her beau, she recently posted yet another glimpse of their fun time together. While she was on a date with him, she depicted her happiness through the post and stated how he was truly a lovely human being and felt grateful that he came in her life. She also added how life was tough but he made it brighter and then thanked him for the wonderful date night. As she shared moments of them painting together, she mentioned how she loved painting and how he always made sure to find things to do that would make her happy. In the end, she also mentioned how she felt good to be treated like a princess and to be loved.

