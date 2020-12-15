Zareen Khan's Latest Throwback On Instagram Attracts All Hearts From Fans

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan, who made her acting debut in 2010 with Anil Sharma’s periodic drama Veer has been quite active on social media lately. Known for her work in movies like Housefull 2 and Hate Story 3, the actor recently shared a throwback post from when she was shooting for a cameo appearance in a film. She asked her fans to guess the movie name based on her look from her cameo song. Can you guess the song?

Zareen Khan shares throwback photo from her song

Hate Story 3 actor Zareen Khan recently shared a throwback Tuesday post from her shooting days. The Veer actor looks all set for a date night in this sizzling red outfit. She captioned her post quoting "Can you guess which song this is from"? The song name is actually Khallas which featured Zareen in a cameo role for the song. The song is from the movie named Veerappan. Check out her look and how her fans are going gaga over her throwback post.

Image credits: Zareen Khan Instagram

The song Khallas is from Ram Gopal Verma directed movie Veerappan. The movie starred Sandeep Bharadwaj, Sachiin J Joshi, Usha Jadhav, Lisa Ray in lead roles. The song is crooned by Shaarib & Toshi featuring Jasmine Sandlas. The music of the film has been directed by Shaarib & Toshi while the lyrics are by Manoj Yadav. Zareen Khan has given cameo appearances in many other songs apart from Khallas. She appeared in the song Character Dheela in Ready, she also appeared in the Tamil movie titled Naan Rajavaga Pogiren for a special song titled Malgove. She also appeared for a special performance in the 2016 movie Wajah Tum Ho, for the song Mahi Ve as well. Check out the Khallas music video for which Zareen shared a throwback post today.

Actor Zareen Khan has launched her very own YouTube channel a few months ago and has also launched her very own website in November 2020. This website is called “Happy Hippie Zareen”, a name that the actor has claimed on numerous occasions that best describes her. Zareen Khan had last filmed for Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele - a story of two individuals Veer and Mansi. The film revolves around the story of their friendship and is about a road trip. The talks about the topic of homosexuality but on a light note. The movie is helmed by Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai director Harish Vyas and was shot around Delhi, Noida and McLeodganj.

