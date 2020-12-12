Tiger Shroff Reveals About His Addiction During A Q&A Round With Fans On Instagram

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff made his debut with the film Heropanti, opposite actor Kriti Sanon. He has been the audience’s favourite action star ever since his first movie itself. Tiger Shroff often spends his time on social media and indulges in some friendly interaction with them. Recently, Tiger Shroff conducted a QnA round on Instagram and answered a few questions asked by his fans. Apart from speaking about his co-stars and upcoming projects, Tiger revealed about his addiction in life.

Tiger Shroff reveals about his addiction during a Q&A round on Instagram

One of Tiger Shroff’s fans asked him about his addiction. To this, Tiger replied that he’s addicted to his life and his family. He has always been a family person and loves them the most. He also added that he loves his job, which is acting and most importantly, he loves to train, which simply means the actor loves his life, as mentioned. Along with answering the question, Tiger Shroff also shared a video from one of his training. The actor was seen performing an overhead kick which ended in making him look like a true movie-star.

Some of Tiger Shroff’s fans sent him love from all over the world. He made sure to reply to each of the comments by sending them virtual love, back. One of Tiger’s fans asked him if he played football, to which he replied that he used to play when he was in school and manages to play pretty well now. One of Tiger’s fans asked him about the 4th part of his film Baaghi. The actor replied they might think of a part of the Baaghi franchise after the Pandemic is over.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, in which he played the role of Ronnie. He was seen with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. As mentioned in his Instagram story, during the QA round, Tiger Shroff is currently prepping for his role in his upcoming movie Heropanti 2, a sequel of his debut movie.

