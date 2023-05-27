Naseeb Se: First Song From Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha Out

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, has generated immense excitement among fans with the release of its first soulful song, Naseeb Se, on Saturday. The movie is scheduled to release on June 29. According to the makers, audiences will finally experience a purely romantic love story on the big screen.

The teaser of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, took the internet by storm, instantly capturing the hearts of viewers. The film's star Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to share the song. He captioned the post, “Adhoora tha main.. Ab Poora Hua Jabse tu Mera Ho gaya 🎶🤍 #NaseebSe."

The newly released song, with a duration of 3 minutes and 2 seconds, showcases a romantic journey of the lead actors - Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The visuals and melodious composition of Naseeb Se are captivating, setting the stage for a beautiful romantic journey. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, known for their on-screen chemistry, bring the love season back with their mesmerising performances. The song’s enchanting melody resonates deeply with the audience.

The song is set against the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, the song truly embodies the essence of a soulful melody in this romantic musical love saga. Naseeb Se is composed by Payal Dev and sung beautifully by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra. The heartfelt lyrics by A.M. Turaz add depth and emotion to the song, making it a memorable experience for listeners.

More About SatyaPrem Ki Katha

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is touted to be an enchanting romantic Hindi film, helmed by Sameer Vidwans. Leading the cast are Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani along with Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao, who bring their incredible talent to prominent roles in the movie. The highly anticipated Satyaprem Ki Katha is scheduled for release on June 29, 2023, promising audiences a captivating cinematic journey brimming with love and romance.