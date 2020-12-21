Hardik Pandya Goes On Dinner Date With Natasa Stankovic In Style; See Pictures

India's star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, showcased his batting prowess with his exceptional outings in the limited-overs encounters in Australia. The cricketer was on road since August due to the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and India's Australian assignment. He is enjoying a breather at last] amidst his hectic cricketing schedule and is seen having a gala time with his young family.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic head out for a romantic dinner date

The popular couple recently went out for a special dinner date together and were looking adorable together. Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram account to share pictures from their outing. Hardik and Natasa were seen relishing seafood delicacies at a restaurant and looked happy in each other's company.

Hardik Pandya son: The cricketer reunites with his four-month-old son

The swashbuckling batsman became a proud father of a baby boy earlier this year. However, the cricketer could not get the opportunity to spend a lot of time with his son Agastya due to his cricketing commitments. The father and son duo has finally reunited, and the 27-year-old also posts regular updates with him on his social media accounts.

A look at the Hardik Pandya net worth figure

According to caknowledge.com. the flamboyant cricketer's estimated net worth is said to be around ₹37 crore (approx $5 million). The player boasts of a lucrative Indian Premier League contract, where he pockets ₹11 crore per season for representing the Mumbai franchise. Moreover, his income also comprises of his earnings as an active cricket player. Over the years, Hardik Pandya has associations with brands such as Monster Energy Drink, Oppo Mobiles, Hala Play, Gulf Oil of India, Sin Denim and many more. The Baroda-based cricketer charges around ₹1 crore for endorsing a brand according to caknowledge.com.

Hardik Pandya house

The cricketer, along with his brother, Krunal Pandya, owns multiple real estate properties in his hometown of Vadodara. The player along with his family resides in a luxurious 6,000 square feet penthouse in Vadodara. Moreover, he also owns a flat in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: The above Hardik Pandya net worth and Hardik Pandya house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

