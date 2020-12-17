Hardik Pandya Enjoys Dinner Date With Wife Natasa Stankovic After Returning From Australia

After playing for India overseas, ace Indian skipper Hardik Pandya has returned home and is spending some quality time with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya. Spending some romantic time together, Hardik Pandya went on a dinner date with his wife Natasa Stankovic and shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram. Enjoying an elusive layout, Natasa shared the pictures where the two can be seen enjoying a great feast together while posing for the camera.

Hardik, who became a father in July, spent four months away from his family, first playing for his franchise Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in the UAE and then traveling with the Indian team to take part in a limited-overs series, comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is, in Australia. The actress shared the pictures and captioned them with just heart shape emoticons to express their love for each other. Ever since Hardik was out playing for the country, his wife Natasa was quite active on social media while sharing a glimpse of their son while tagging Hardik in their posts.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya met his son Agastya after months of staying away because of work. Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable boomerang video of father and son. Hardik and Natasa became proud parents in July and just after a few days, Hardik had to fly to UAE for the Indian Premier League and later to Australia for ODI and T-20 series. Hardik also shared a beautiful picture where he is feeding his son with a bottle of milk and wrote, "From national duty to father duty." [sic]

Meanwhile, Pandya underwent back surgery in October last year in the UK. His lower back had troubled him since the Test series in England in 2018. The surgery kept him out of action for almost a year, with the all-rounder last playing a T20 International against South Africa at home in September 2019.

