All-rounder Hardik Pandya Pens A Touching Tribute For His Late Father Himanshu

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya came forward and paid an emotional tribute to his father Himanshu after he passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack. The news was confirmed by the Baroda Cricket Association as Krunal Pandya, who was leading the Baroda side in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, left the bio bubble for the tournament to be with his family.

'I will miss you every day Dad': Hardik Pandya

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the younger of the Pandya brothers had posted a couple of images of his late father. In the first image, he can be seen kissing his dad on the left forehead, and in the second one, Himanshu Pandya can be seen posing for a photograph having supposedly worn a cowboy hat.

The Mumbai all-rounder then recited a poem in memory of his late father.

My daddy

As I said to your yesterday

Your last one ride.

Now rest in peace my king

You were a Happy soul!



I will miss you everyday dad

Love you always

Even the fans came forward to express condolences and at the same time, urged the middle-order batsman to be strong. Here are some of the reactions.

'Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal': BCA CEO

"Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pandya brothers' respective cricketing careers

Hardik Pandya has represented India in 11 Tests, 57 ODIs, and 43 T20Is while his elder brother Krunal has played 18 T20Is for the country.

Hardik and Krunal had represented India together in the limited-overs series against Australia Down Under. A highlight of the tour had been the former's quickfire knocks, including one of 42 runs in 22 balls that helped India win the T20I series. The Pandya brothers are not a part of the ongoing Test series against Australia, which is tied at 1-1 at the moment with the fourth Test match in progress at the Gabba, Brisbane.

They also play together for the five-time champions Mumbai in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Krunal led Baroda to three wins on the trot in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, Hardik is not participating in the tournament as he is preparing for the upcoming home series against England starting February 5.

