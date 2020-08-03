Natasa Stankovic Shares Photo Of 'her Boys' Hardik Pandya And Her Newborn, See Pic

Natasa Stankovic recently took to Instagram to share a picture of partner Hardik Pandya along with their newborn baby boy. Natasa was quite delighted as she posed with a rose bouquet while Hardik Pandya was holding their son. Fans have been happy since the birth of their baby was announced. The couple shared different pictures expressing the joy they had in their moment of happiness with their child.

Natasa Stankovic shares photo of 'her boys'

Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram and shared a post where she mentioned that she feels blessed and grateful to have Hardik and her baby boy in her life. She called them 'My Boys' as a hashtag in the caption and 'her world'.

In the picture, Natasa Stankovic is seated on the bed holding a large bouquet of flowers. Hardik Pandya stands behind her holding the new-born. The couple is all smiles as they shared this beautiful moment together. Several fans and renowned personalities posted congratulatory messages for the couple. Fans of the couple too congratulated them and poured in good wishes for the happy family.

Around the same time, Hardik Pandya too uploaded a post in his Instagram account in which he is seen hugging Natasa Stankovic. A large bouquet of red roses was kept beside the couple as they posed for the picture.

Hardik Pandya in the caption writes that the roses are for his rose, Natasa. He thanked Natasa Stankovic for giving him the best gift ever with their firstborn. Fans showered love for the couple and congratulated them in the comments section below. Fans were adored by watching the post shared by Hardik Pandya on his Instagram account.

Hardik Pandya shared the news of their baby boy’s arrival on July 30 through an Instagram post. In the post, Hardik Pandya can be seen holding the newborn baby’s hand. In another post, Hardik can be seen wearing a medical gear and holding his son in his hand. The cricketer was all smiles as he posed for this picture and fans commented several positive things and even congratulated the happy couple.

