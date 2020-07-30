Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Combined Net Worth, Earnings And Journey To Parenthood

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, on Thursday, July 30, took to his social media accounts to welcome his first baby boy with wife Natasa Stankovic. The two tied the knot earlier in May amidst the ongoing India lockdown.

Hardik Pandya baby boy: Cricketer welcomes first child with wife Natasa

For the past few weeks, both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been sharing pictures and teasing their pregnancy. The couple can also be regularly seen on social media where they share adorable pictures of themselves and how they are dealing with the ongoing lockdown phase. After weeks of teasing his wife’s pregnancy, Hardik Pandya finally welcomed his first child through a post. In the caption, he wrote: “We are blessed with our baby boy”.

We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DN6s7aaZVE — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 30, 2020

Hardik Pandya baby boy: Journey to parenthood with Natasa Stankovic

On January 1, Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Serbian actor and longtime girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. India's ace all-rounder took to his Instagram handle to share a video where he could be seen getting down on a knee, proposing to his lady love with an engagement ring.

On May 31, Hardik Pandya announced that Natasa Stankovic was pregnant through his Instagram account. In the post, the cricketer also shared an elusive image of their marriage which occurred a few days’ prior of their pregnancy news.

Hardik Pandya net worth

The Hardik Pandya net worth comprises of his income as a cricketer through lucrative contracts from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He earns ₹11 crore (US$1.5 million) while playing for Mumbai Indians, making him the highest-paid Mumbai Indians player behind Rohit Sharma. According to Sportskeeda, the Hardik Pandya net worth figure stands at an approximate ₹13 crore ($1.8 million).

The Hardik Pandya net worth figure also includes his cars and house. His hometown in Vadodara, Gujarat is a 6,000 square feet penthouse and his family currently reside there while he also has a temporary flat in Mumbai. According to TheYouth, Pandya has an iconic car collection, which boasts the likes of Land Rover, Range Rover Vogue and a Mercedes AMG G63 SUV.

Natasa Stankovic net worth

Natasa Stankovic was born on March 4, 1992, in Pozarevac, Serbia. Natasa Stankovic is well known for her contribution to the modelling industry and she participates in a number of modelling events. As per newscrab.com, Natasa Stankovic's net worth is estimated to be ₹74 lakh (US$100,000). As a result, Hardik and Natasha could well have a combined net worth of ₹13.74 crore.

