Hardik Pandya enjoys a long drive with Natasa, croons her song ‘Bandook’

Soon to be parents, Hardik Pandya and his better half Natasa Stankovic have been winning everyone's hearts on the Internet with their adorable and mushy posts in the last couple of months. From spending some quality time together to sharing Natasha’s baby shower pictures, the couple has been leaving the hearts of the fans fluttered. Recently, Hardik shared videos of the couple who stepped out of their house for a long drive together while enjoying listening to the 2015 track Bandook which featured Natasha.

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic spend quality time over a long drive

Clad in a blue dress, Natasha looked extremely gorgeous as she smiled her way in the video while Hardik seems to be in a playful mood. The sportsmen can be seen enjoying every bit of his beautiful time with his partner. Just ahead of embracing parenthood, star couple Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got a quick maternity photoshoot done for themselves.

Read: Natasa Stankovic Wishes Beau Hardik Pandya's Mother Nalini Pandya In The Cutest Way

Read: Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Pose For Happy Picture, Latter Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Hardik had posted an image on Instagram where he and Natasa can be seen walking together in a park by holding their arms and at the same time, the two can also be seen smiling as well. Pandya captioned this picture as 'Walking towards happiness'. Earlier, both had posed for a happy picture as Natasa was seen flaunting her baby bump. Natasa was donning a no-makeup look. Hardik Pandya kept it casual with his dressing as he wore a mesh detailed t-shirt with white bottoms. Not to miss, the golden locket with the pendant of 33 and the sunglasses that amped up his look even more. For the caption, Hardik simply used three emojis - a bouquet of flowers, a heart with ribbon, and a smiling face with three hearts. Natasa commented with a sparkling emoji, followed by a heart. Fans in huge number praised the picture by dropping heart and love emoticons.

Sometime back, apart from Hardik, his fiancée Natasa Stankovic also shared an adorable picture of the couple on Instagram and in no time the picture started doing the rounds on social media. Natasa Stankovic also posted an endearing caption as she wrote, "You complete me," and tagged Hardik Pandya. Earlier this year, the star all-rounder had proposed Natasa Stankovic while on a cruise in Dubai. Since then, the couple has been staying together as their pictures have kept resurfacing on social media.

Read: Hardik Pandya's Latest Photo With Natasa Stankovic Floors KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal

Read: Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pic With Natasa Stankovic; Read His Caption Here

(Image credit: Hardik Pandya/ Instagram)