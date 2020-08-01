Hardik Pandya On To 'diaper Duties' As Star All-rounder Begins Innings As Father

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya's chores as a father kick-started as the all-rounder, along with his wife Natasa Stankovic, welcomed the newest member to their family - their baby boy. The star all-rounder had announced in May earlier this year that the couple were expecting a child. Taking to Twitter, Hardik Pandya revealed that his duties as a father had officially begun as he posted a picture of himself with a caption that read 'Baby's diapers on the way', tagging his fiance Natasa Stankovic.

READ | Hardik Pandya Shares First Picture With His Adorable Baby Son; See Post

Hardik Pandya's 'diaper duties' begin

READ | Steve Smith 'hugely Disappointed' That IPL 2020 Won't Take Place In India

Hardik Pandya shares first pictures of his baby boy

Several friends of the ace cricketer were quick enough to pour in their love and best wishes to the couple for welcoming the bundle of joy in their life. Actor Karan Tacker was the first one to leave a comment under the post and asked the skipper to perform his duties in an extraordinary manner just like he plays cricket. Singer and rapper Badshah also extended his best wishes to the couple and wrote, “junior OP.” Singer and actress Sophie Choudry also showered her love on the beautiful couple and wrote that their little son is love. Singer Jassie Gill wrote, “congratulations bro.”

READ | Iceland Govt Cancels European T10 Matches Last Minute In Fear Of Second Wave Of COVID-19

Fans and cricketers congratulate Hardik Pandya

Soon after the cricketer made the announcement online, several cricketers reacted to the post, congratulating Hardik Pandya. Members of the Indian cricket team like KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal commented on the player’s Instagram post, commenting heart emojis to congratulate the player. Not only cricketers, but several members of the entertainment industry reacted to Hardik Pandya’s pictures as well. Actor Sonal Chauhan congratulated Hardik Pandya, while Athiya Shetty reacting to the picture said the post was precious. Zaheer Khan’s wife Sagarika Ghatge wished the couple as well, as she left a couple of heart emojis on the picture.

In addition to Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s colleagues, the couple’s fans also showered in their wishes. Many congratulated the player after he was blessed with a baby boy, commenting that “Pandya 2.0” and ‘mini Pandya” was here. Others asked the couple to reveal more information about the baby, requesting them to share a picture of his face as well. While most fans congratulated the couple, some cricket fans were quick to find the funny side of the news as well. A couple of fans wrote that now all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, with fans sharing hilarious memes as well.

READ | Harsha Bhogle Claims He Wouldn't Have Lasted Long If He Was New To Commentary Today