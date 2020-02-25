National Award Winner's Latest 'somewhere In The Middle Of Nowhere' Picture Is Going Viral

A picture 'somewhere in the middle of nowhere' posted by National award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal is breaking the internet. Sitting on a chair, covered in thick woolens and surrounded by snow, the picture has left many fans wondering where the actor is. Radhika Apte too dropped a 'heart eye' emoji.

Many fans made their guesses of Vicky probably shooting for Udham Singh. One user wrote, "Russia, for the shoot of Sir Udham Singh!", the other said, "Looks like in Minnesota." [sic] Many others compared the view and Vicky's vibe with popular show 'Game of Thrones'. One user said, "GOT ki yaad aa gyi...aisi snow kahan milti hai" [sic]

Vicky Kaushal is set to play freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in a film, which will be directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is a biopic on the revolutionary, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Titled "Sardar Udham Singh", the film is written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya. It is a Rising Sun Films Production, backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The biopic will hit the theatres on October 2, 2020.

Kaushal has been enjoying the success of his latest release 'Bhoot: Part 1, The Haunted Ship'. The film collected Rs. 5.10 crores on an opening day, followed by Rs. 5.52 cr on Saturday, Rs. 5.74 cr on Sunday and Rs. 2.32 cr on Monday — taking the total to Rs. 18.68 cr in India.

(with PTI inputs)

