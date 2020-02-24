Vicky Kaushal’s 'Bhoot Part One' Movie Song 'Channa Ve' Crosses 14 Mn Views On YouTube

Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles had created a lot of buzz on social before release. The movie is Vicky Kaushal’s first film in the horror genres.

It made several headlines as fans were fascinated to watch the celebrated actor in a new avatar altogether. Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship is Bhanu Pratap Singh’s directorial. The movie is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta.

The movie released on this weekend that is 21st February 2020 in theatres. As Bhoot-Part One has been a talk of the town, since the release of the trailer, there is something special about this film. A song from the film was drooped by the makers on 12th February. The title of the song was Channa Ve, which was a romantic track starring the lead actors of the film in the song.

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Channa Ve, Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot- Part One movie, song crosses 14 million views on Youtube

Channa Ve, the first song of the movie Bhoot-Part One has crossed 14 million views on YouTube. This soulful track is sung by Akhil Sachdeva and Mansheel Gujral. Akhil Sachdeva has written the lyrics of this song and also composed the music for the song.

The video of the song Channa Ve revolves around the striking relationship between the lead actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar before the dark and tragic incident. In the video song, Vicky is reviving his wonderful memories with his wife whose role is played by Bhumi Pednekar. It can be guessed from the video of the song that in the current time Vicky Kaushal is alone and his wife is dead.

The song Channa Ve has given the audience a bit of an escape from all the horror scenes that the makers of the movie shared in the past few days. The music of this song is one of the most romantic and soulful, sweet and peaceful ones. The duo, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, essay their roles in this video song very beautifully.

