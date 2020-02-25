How Does Vicky Kaushal Dodge Paparazzi To Visit Katrina Kaif? Find Out!

One of the biggest spice in Bollywood are all the dating rumours behind the actors. Two victims of these rumours are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. According to a recent report by a leading entertainment website, Vicky and Katrina are dating and are hiding their relationship from the cameras!

Vicky and Katrina's secret relationship

The report on the entertainment website claims that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are indeed in a romantic relationship. It also claims that Katrina Kaif's neighbours have revealed that they have seen Vicky visiting Katrina's apartment. He does it anonymously but he has been spotted with a hoodie or even sometimes with a mask.

The article claims that the rumours of the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dating sparked after they were seen together at the Zee Cine Awards. They were also spotted multiple times together off-screen, as they still haven't shared screen space. The fans have given the two two ship names, one is Mr and Mrs Kaushal and the other is VicKat. It seems that the fans have already decided that the two look perfect with each other. Vicky, in an interview, had said that he has always been open about his personal life and that he cannot lie. If at all there is something, there will be no need for clarification.

Vicky's latest movie was Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Katrina, on the other hand, will be seen with Akshay Kumar in the movie Sooryavanshi. It will be released on March 24, 2020, and is directed by Rohit Shetty. The two were recently spotted at Vicky's movie Bhoot's film screening.

Source: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Instagram

