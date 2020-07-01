National Doctor's Day: Genelia And Riteish Deshmukh Pledge To Donate Their Organs

On the occasion of National Doctor's Day, several Bollywood stars are extending their heartfelt wishes to the doctors. Bollywood’s star couple Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh took a pledge and decided to donate their organs. The Housefull actor shared a video on social media where the two informed fans about the decision and urged their followers and friends to join this great cause and be part of ‘The Life AfterLife’.

Genelia D'Souza & Riteish Deshmukh pledge their support

National Doctor's Day is like a tribute to all medical and healthcare professionals who have served the country and did their best to treat the people irrespective of all odds. Riteish shared a video on his Twitter handle where the couple can be heard saying that they have decided to give the greatest gift of life by donating their organs for a good cause. At last, the actor in his caption urged his followers and friends to give a thought to the pledge and join the great cause.

There is no greater gift to someone than ‘The Gift Of Life’. @genelia & me have pledged to donate our organs. We urge you all to join this great cause and be part of ‘The Life AfterLife’. pic.twitter.com/dq4flMSxT6 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 1, 2020

Several fans of the couple hailed them for taking such a great step towards the people in need. One of the users appreciated the efforts of the two stars and wrote that no one could have ever imagined that the actor would do such a thing. He wrote that all his fans are proud of him. Another user wrote that he wished everyone could think like the two and he saluted the two heartedly. A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that society needs great people like Riteish and Genelia who think beyond life. A fourth user commented on the post and lauded their gesture.

It great no more can imagine that you do this sir you donated your organs wow — akshaykumar (@akshaykumaraks) July 1, 2020

Such a noble job, @Riteishd and @geneliad



Saheb would've been the happiest person today. He must be showering his blessings on both of you from the heaven. — Anshuman Sail (@AnshumanSail) July 1, 2020

I wish everyone thought like you both😊

I salute both of you heartily — Nilesh Singh (@NileshS29293696) July 1, 2020

Great work, society need people like you who thinks beyond the life🙏🏻 — Nisha (@Nishashukla26) July 1, 2020

Apart from the two stars, numerous other stars also thanked the doctors for their sleepless nights and relentless work. Actors like Salman Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Tahira Kashyap were a few to mention who appreciated the sincere work of the doctors and other healthcare professionals. Every year, National Doctor’s Day is marked on July 1 across India. Each year has a theme attached to it and this year, the country will be celebrating doctors' contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. This day is established to honour the contribution of doctors in the life of individuals and communities. Doctors across India are honoured on July 1 every year for providing relentless service to the society throughout the year. (Image credit: Riteish Deshmukh/ Instagram)

