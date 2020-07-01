National Doctor's Day: PM Modi, VP Naidu, Amit Shah & Others Salute Doctors At Frontlines

On the occasion of National Doctor's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday saluted the Indian doctors fighting at the forefront against the Coronavirus outbreak by providing exceptional care to the patients. In India, the National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 each year to honour the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy who was a great physician and also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, who is celebrating his birthday. also extended his warm wishes to all the doctors and paid his rich tribute to Dr. B.C. Roy. "On this Doctor's Day, I pay my tributes to Dr. B.C. Roy, former Chief Minister of West Bengal & legendary physician, who made invaluable contribution to the development of medical field in India", Naidu said in his tweet.

Leaders and politicians across the country sent in their warm wishes on the special day to honour doctors and physicians for their round the clock service especially amid the COVID-19 times.

Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah saluted the brave doctors leading the battle against COVID-19 at the forefront with uttermost commitment to keep the nation safe and healthy. "Nation salutes their devotion and sacrifice", Shah said.

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee also remembered the former chief minister Roy on his birth and death anniversary. Furthermore, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot also wished the doctors across the country and expressed gratitude for their tireless service towards the nation during the pandemic.

Here are the Doctor's day wishes by the leaders:

On this Doctor's Day, I pay my tributes to Dr. B.C. Roy, former Chief Minister of West Bengal & legendary physician, who made invaluable contribution to the development of medical field in India. #doctorsday pic.twitter.com/zFlLaTCmFm — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 1, 2020

India salutes our doctors- exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19. #doctorsday2020 pic.twitter.com/WsWroXjVpO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2020

On Doctor’s Day, I salute our brave Doctors who have been leading the battle against COVID-19 at the forefront. Their uttermost commitment to keep the nation safe and healthy in these challenging times is truly exceptional. Nation salutes their devotion and sacrifice. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 1, 2020

Remembering former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth and death anniversary. The day is celebrated as National #DoctorsDay in his honour 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 1, 2020

My humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr #BidhanChandraRoy, former chief minister of West Bengal & one of the most popular doctors of the nation, #NationalDoctorsDay is celebrated in his memory every year. Greetings and best wishes to all the doctors on this day.#DoctorsDay — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 1, 2020

On #DoctorsDay, I salute the commitment & compassion of doctors, who have selflessly dedicated their life in service of mankind.



Expressing deep gratitude to doctors, the nation thanks them for their empathy & hard work in keeping citizens safe from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/c61QFLo5PY — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 1, 2020

