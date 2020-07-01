Last Updated:

National Doctor's Day: PM Modi, VP Naidu, Amit Shah & Others Salute Doctors At Frontlines

On the occasion of National Doctor's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday saluted the Indian doctors fighting at the forefront against the Coronavirus

National Doctor's Day

On the occasion of National Doctor's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday saluted the Indian doctors fighting at the forefront against the Coronavirus outbreak by providing exceptional care to the patients. In India, the National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 each year to honour the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy who was a great physician and also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, who is celebrating his birthday. also extended his warm wishes to all the doctors and paid his rich tribute to Dr. B.C. Roy. "On this Doctor's Day, I pay my tributes to Dr. B.C. Roy, former Chief Minister of West Bengal & legendary physician, who made invaluable contribution to the development of medical field in India", Naidu said in his tweet.

Leaders and politicians across the country sent in their warm wishes on the special day to honour doctors and physicians for their round the clock service especially amid the COVID-19 times.

Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah saluted the brave doctors leading the battle against COVID-19 at the forefront with uttermost commitment to keep the nation safe and healthy. "Nation salutes their devotion and sacrifice", Shah said.

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee also remembered the former chief minister Roy on his birth and death anniversary. Furthermore, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot also wished the doctors across the country and expressed gratitude for their tireless service towards the nation during the pandemic.

Here are the Doctor's day wishes by the leaders:

