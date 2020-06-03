Natkhat Review: Vidya Balan Hits Hard On Patriarchy, Shuns 'boys Will Be Boys' Mindset

Director: Shaan Vyas

Cast: Vidya Balan, Sanika Patel, Raj Arjun, Atul Tiwari, Nivedita Baunthiyal, Sparsh Shrivastava

Producer: Ronnie Screwvala, Vidya Balan

One time screening: We are One: Global Film Festival

Reviewer rating: 4.5/5

The plot

The film Natkhat features the story of a little boy named Sonu, who is observant and tends to emulate those around him. At his school, Sonu witnesses a bunch of teenagers indulging in dubious activities and participating in a disturbing act. A tensed and disturbed Sonu comes home and slips into the loving embrace of his mother (played by Vidya Balan) who raises the issue at the dinner table.

The movie features Vidya Balan as the paradigm of a perfect 'Ghoonghat-clad' wife and daughter-in-law. She witnesses horror on her son’s face, as the men in her family casually promote the concept of ‘boys will be boys’ and joke about dealing with pesky independent women. However, Vidya's character, while narrating a bed-time story to Sonu, puts forth a hard-hitting tale of a kingdom and a stubborn king who aims to kill all the birds in his kingdom. As the story proceeds, she sheds light on the subject of traditional masculinity and also shares her own gendered experience of patriarchal abuse. Backed by fitting incidents from the world around, the compelling story connects with the incident at Sonu's school and the little boy understands the point of the fable.

The verdict

Vidya Balan's character hard-hits on toxic masculinity in Natkhat while taking the subject of patriarchy and gender abuse head-on. Her character in the film oozes innocence as she uses the age-old tradition of fables to speak about sensitive issues like rape, gender inequality, and physical abuse with her adolescent son. Even though the inclusion of a new story within a story gets distracting at a certain point, the movie’s strength resides in the strong bond between the mother and son.

Natkhat’s theme is not new, however, putting forth sensitive issues wrapped under fables and mythological stories tend to work well with young minds, as the boy in the film finally understands what his mother is trying to teach him. Natkhat shuns the ‘boys will be boys’ indulgence and showcases rural Indian women in a more clear and strong-headed role. The film puts light on harmful patriarchal mindset and how it can lead to some serious crimes.

