Vidya Balan Hails BMC Sanitation Workers For Cleaning Mumbai Beaches, Shares Video

Bollywood’s versatile actress Vidya Balan recently applauded the BMC sanitation workers for their work on social media. The actress shared a video clip on her Instagram story from her beach-facing house, showing a bunch of workers cleaning the beach of all the garbage and other waste materials. The Dirty Picture actress appreciated the sincere efforts of the workers who were performing their duty even in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She captioned the clip with a folding hands emoticon.

Amid the pandemic, where several actors are lending their hand of support to the poor people, Vidya Balan also joined the league and donated over 2000 PPE kits. Earlier, Vidya Balan took to her official social media handles and posted several photos where fans can see that workers are loading huge boxes on a truck. These boxes contain PPE kits that are very necessary for doctors and other health professionals to fight off the COVID-19 outbreak. She has helped to donate over 2000 PPE kits. All these kits went to Kasturba hospital.

Vidya Balan said, "The first batch of the 2000 PPE kits donated by you all is being loaded at the plant in Delhi on its way to Kasturba hospital. Thank you so much for your generous donations and God bless you with a million times over of the best blessings life has to offer.'' On April 26, 2020, she had stated that she is very thankful for the generous donations she has received from all over the world. She also stated that she has received over 2500 kits which cost over â‚¹16 lakh within a few hours. Balan expressed her gratitude towards everyone who is actively helping the community. She also asked for more donations as every kit will save several lives.

What’s next for Vidya Balan

The actress will soon be seen playing the role of ace mathematician in her next much-awaited film Shakuntala Devi. The actor took to social media to reveal that the film will be getting a digital release. The film is a biopic and based on the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi who was regarded as the human-computer. Shakuntala Devi was known for her amazing ability to solve complex math problems within seconds. The first look of the film had already garnered tremendous praise from the audience as they mentioned that they were indeed eager to watch Vidya Balan play the titular role of Shakuntala Devi.

