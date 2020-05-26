Vidya Balan Announces 1st Short Film 'Natkhat', Presents Intriguing First Look | See Here

Vidya Balan, known for her choice of path-breaking films, took to Instagram on Tuesday and unveiled the first look of her first short film Natkhat for which she is the actor and the producer. In the poster, Vidya Balan can be seen in the avatar of a village belle who is lost in thoughts while seemingly giving the child a head massage. She captioned the post, “Ek kahaani sunoge...?" Presenting the first look of my first short film both as actor and producer #Natkhat ☀️.".

Have a look:

The first look of Natkhat garnered appreciation from Vidya's fans and followers on social media as they shared their eagerness for the release of the film through the comments. The short film is directed by Shaan Vyas and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Vidya Balan. The release date or medium for the short film is not announced yet.

While under lockdown, the Tumhari Sulu actor has been engaging her fans through her social media updates about issues such as fake news among other things. In one of her recent updates, Vidya Balan and actor Manav Kaul talk about a 'new virus' called the Afwah Virus that has been spreading alongside the Coronavirus.

She talked about how the virus is spreading even faster in India. Manav then explained that there are a lot of symptoms to identify the 'Afwah Virus' but in most cases, words like NASA, UNESCO, scriptures, and numerology are used.

Have a look:

What's next for Vidya Balan?

Apart from Natkhat, the actor recently revealed that her much-awaited biopic on the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi who was regarded as the human-computer will release on OTT platform. The film will be released on Amazon Prime, but the release date has yet to be disclosed by the makers.

Vidya Balan will also feature in Newton fame director Amit V. Masurkar's upcoming film Sherni which will explore man-wildlife conflict. As per reports, the plot of the film revolves around the controversial killing of Tigress Avni shot dead in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district in 2018.

