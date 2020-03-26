The Debate
Naturelover Parineeti Chopra's Best Captions For Her Green Pictures

Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra is known for her acting skills & stylish looks. She is also a nature lover & these pictures on her social media prove the same. Read captions.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is one of the famous faces of Bollywood. Her debut film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, was a success and achieved great appreciation from the critics and audiences. Since then, she has delivered some greats films in her acting career such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, among others. The actor was last seen in Namaste England with Arjun Kapoor. Her next film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, was scheduled to release this month but has been indefinitely postponed. 

Along with her acting skills, she is also a fashion diva and has a great fashion sense. She is an active social media user and keeps her fans updated. She also loves travelling and is a true nature-lover. Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's photos of nature that have the best captions.

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram has the best captions for her green pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

With the current lockdown in the country, Bollywood celebs are spending the day at home and are also urging others to do so. Parineeti took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the balcony of her house in Khar, Mumbai. She captioned her picture asking her fans to stay home and stay healthy.

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

In the above pictures, Parineeti Chopra has given a glimpse of her Ambala home and fans are going gaga over it. The actor shared a set of eye-soothing "lush green" pictures of her home where she grew up. Sharing the glimpses of the lush green lawns of her childhood home, the actor revealed a "fun fact" about her parents. She also expressed her wish of being quarantined at her Ambala residence. 

