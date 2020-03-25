Parineeti Chopra Has Most Enviable Skirt Collection | Have A Look

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers. Parineeti is always praised for her acting and is also known for her fashion sense. Here is Parineeti Chopra’s most enviable skirt collection. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | From 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' To 'Jabariya Jodi'; Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Career Graph

Parineeti Chopra’s most enviable skirt collection

Parineeti Chopta has worn a sleeveless off-white net top with a mini black colour frill skirt that has two thigh-high slits. She has left her hair open, giving them a messy look. She has worn no jewellery and applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Or Rakul Preet Singh | Whom Do You Like In Formals?

Parineeti Chopra is seen posing in a black full-sleeves t-shirt and high waist dark blue knee-length denim skirt. The skirt has a thigh-high slit in the middle. The actor has left her hair open and worn black and white heels. She has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Best Scenes From Parineeti Chopra-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'

Parineeti Chopra is seen wearing a white half-sleeves t-shirt, tucked inside a brown leather skirt. She has worn brown heels and tied her hair with a clip, keeping them open at the back. She has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | 'Kesari' Was Parineeti Chopra & Akshay Kumar's First Film Together; Read More Trivia Here

Parineeti Chopra is seen posing in a bronze shimmery crop-top, with crème colour formal frill skirt, that is high waist and ankle length. She has left her hair open, giving them a centre partition and worn crème colour heels. The actor has applied nude makeup with a smokey-eye look.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.