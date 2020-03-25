Parineeti Chopra's Wardrobe Hints At 5 Fashion Basics To Follow

Parineeti Chopra is often wearing her semi-casual and casual looks with ease. The Ishaqzaade actress is known to ace her appearance and the style game every time she steps out either for promotions or events. Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram and her wardrobe hints at five basic fashion pros that everyone can follow.

Short vs Long hair

Parineeti Chopra has constantly experimented with her hairstyles. The Namaste England actress knows how to don any hair trend with utter chicness. She has had long wavy locks to short beachy wave hair. Parineeti Chopra’s hairstyles are worth re-creating on our own.

Minimal make-up

Parineeti Chopra has been a minimal make-up enthusiast. She loves going light on the lips and heavy on the eye on several instances. With her uber-cool dressing sense, the make-up she dons suits well. She loves keeping her glam looks minimal as well.

Jacket love

Parineeti Chopra is obsessed with prints and lines. She has many blazer styles of semi-casual jackets. One can find the colour grey, black and white in her wardrobe. Parineeti Chopra’s obsession with jackets is something every fan or follower will understand.

Picture ready OOTDs

Parineeti Chopra wears the perfect style at the right moment and the right time. Her fashion is suitable for any surroundings she is in. Be it snow-capped hills or the summer drawn beaches, she has picture-perfect looks every time. Parineeti Chopra loves to click the aesthetic pictures with her #OOTD.

Sneaker love

Parineeti Chopra has donned casual shoes and sneakers in several instances. She loves wearing it on dresses, co-ords, and even on smart casuals. Her Instagram is evident for the love of sneakers that Parineeti draws. The best one is the suit ensemble and Givenchy shoes.

