Navratri 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Kangana Ranaut & Others Extend Greetings

Today marks the beginning of the first day of Navratri. The nine-day festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm, to honour the mighty Goddess Durga and her vivid avatars. On this auspicious day, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and many others took to Instagram to wish their fans all around the world. In the graphic shared by Amitabh, ‘Shubh Navratri’ is written in bold with his photo alongside him. Take a look at the photo here:

Amitabh Bachchan extends warm wishes of Navratri

While sharing the post, he extended wishes of Navratri asking Goddess Durga to bless the family of everyone with ‘happiness and prosperity’. He began his caption with a Sanskrit shloka. Here’s his caption translated in English,

Many many best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Navratri today. May the mother God bless you all. May you always receive happiness, peace, prosperity, health, success and love. Have a good day. Take care of yourself!

Fans react

As soon as the post was shared on the photo-sharing application, fans of the superstar were quick to respond to it. While some wished him back, others went on to say ‘Jay Mata Di’. Here’s a glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

On Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan shared several mighty avatars of Goddess Durga. While sharing the photo, he also shared a Sanskrit shloka to inaugurate the festival. Check out the tweet shared by Amitabh Bachchan here:

Other Bollywood stars who shared Navratri wishes on social media platforms

Kangana Ranaut

Shiva is absolute nothingness Shakti is the play of energy which means Shakti is everything #à¤¨à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ has tremendous possibilities, let’s work on enhancing our energy system #Navratri2020

Raveena Tandon

#Navratri2020 à¤¨à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚ ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ•‰ðŸ™ðŸ» .Moving work by sculptor Pallab Bhowmick for this year's pujo in one of the major pandals of Kolkata - Ma Durga as a migrant worker with her children. #MaShakti pic.twitter.com/zeg69JyERr — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 17, 2020

Vidya Balan

Happy Navratri ðŸ¤©... Happy #GoddessPower time

(Promo Image Source: Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan & Raveen Tandon Instagram)

