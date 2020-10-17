Navratri 2020 Images, Messages And Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Navrati 2020 is one of the most anticipated festivals of this year. In India, the festival of Navratri holds a greater significance among people. During Navratri, people worship goddess Durga and the festival spans for nine nights and ten days. Dussehra marks the conclusion of this nine nights long festival. This year Navrati 2020 begins on October 17 and will be concluding on October 26 on Dussehra. Navratri 2020 will be celebrated all over India with different traditions and rituals. Navratri 2020 will also be celebrated by sharing Navratri images, Navratri messages, and Happy Navratri 2020 wishes. On the occasion of Navratri 2020, here is a look at some of the best Navratri images and messages to share with your loved ones.

Navratri Images

All Image Credits: Unsplash

Navratri messages

May Goddess Durga shower all her blessings on you and your family. HAPPY NAVRATRI 2020!

May Goddess Durga bestow all happiness and joy in your family for all years to come. May the nine days and nine nights of Navratri bring your good health and fortune. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri.

Maa Durga will surely bestow her 9 forms of blessings for you and your family: Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power and Commitment. Happy Navratri!

Navratri is a time to share and care. Wish you glorious days ahead. Happy Navratri 2020!

While observing fast during Durga puja is to propitiate Durga Ma and seek her divine blessings. Happy Navratri 2020.

May the blessing of Maa Durga guide you on the right path and help you in all your endeavours. Warm wishes of Navratri to all.

Ma Durga is a Mother of the Universe, she represents the infinite power of the universe and is a symbol of a female dynamism. Happy Navratri!

There's something magical about this festival. It transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into light and agony into ecstasy. Maa Durga brings along with her unparalleled energy, happiness and joy. Happy Navratri 2020 to you and your family.

It’s time to welcome Maa Durga at our doorstep and thank her for all the special gifts we received this year. Let’s make this Navratri a great one to remember!