Kangana Ranaut Extends Navratri Wishes, Urges People To Work On 'enhancing Energy System'

Actress Kangana Ranaut while urging her fans to "work on enhancing our energy system," extended her heartfelt greetings with the onset of the Navratri festival. While wishing on the auspicious occasion, Kangana shared a throwback picture of herself from a Shakti temple seeking blessings while worshiping the deity. While captioning the post, she mentioned about the festival and how it can bring in "tremendous possibilities," for everyone.

Kangana Ranaut extends Navratri wishes

The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The fun-filled festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. The fun-filled festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

Shiva is absolute nothingness Shakti is the play of energy which means Shakti is everything #नवरात्रि has tremendous possibilities, let’s work on enhancing our energy system #Navratri2020 pic.twitter.com/6lPoICCI7p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

After completing the shoot of his upcoming film Thailavi, the actress is now gearing up for her two of the most prominent film, Tejas and Dhakad. She has now begun the training for the films that seemed intense, as she called herself the ‘first-ever legitimate action heroine’ of the industry. The Queen actress earlier took to Twitter and shared a video where she is seen performing boxing, handstand, and kicking exercises with her trainer at home in Manali. She is seen sweating it out with intense focus as she stretched, jumped, and kicked.

In the caption, the Tanu Weds Manu star informed her fans about the start of action training for two of her films, one where plays a ‘Fauji’ (Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas) and a spy in Dhaakad. Besides her intense training, the actress is also focussing on shedding the extra kilos that she had to gain while shooting for Thalaivi where she will be seen getting into the skin of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha. She completed a schedule in Hyderabad a few days ago.

