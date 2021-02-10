Navya Nanda To Fight Gender Inequality With New 'Project Naveli' Initiative

Navya Nanda, who is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and business tycoon Nikhil Nanda, is all set to kickstart her 'Project Naveli.'. She recently graduated from New York's Fordham University and planned to join the healthcare field. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share the news about her upcoming project. In the post, she mentioned the sectors that she will be working on and how she is going to approach the project. Check it out.

Navya Nanda's Instagram post

In the caption, she talked about the project and her vision to work on gender inequality in India. Talking about the patriarchal norms, she said that society can never be developed if both the genders don't get resources that help them reach their full potential. She further talked about how everything starts at home and that the men of the house need to look after their language and actions and the opportunities that they provide. She added that the project is quite close to her and that she wants to bridge the gap between the genders and wants to fight for women to help them reach their full potential.

Project Naveli will focus on four main areas of gender equality in India. They are Education, Economic Independence, Domestic violence and Mental & Physical Health. She further added that some parts of the project are already 'kicking off' and that she will let people know about how they can help her. The comment section of Navya Nanda's latest Instagram is filled with people leaving clapping and heart emoticons.

Earlier, Navya shared the news about 'Aara Wellness', which focuses on providing healthcare products for women. It will be released as an e-commerce website which will focus on improving the wellness and healthcare of women. Check out her previous post about the website.

In the caption, she talked about her experience of creating the platform and how happy she is to bring it to the people. She also talked about creating a 'medically-verified & reliable educational content on different healthcare topics' on her website. She further thanked everyone for the love and support.

