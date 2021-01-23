Navya Naveli Nanda Gives Shout-out To Her Dad Nikhil Nanda; Calls Him 'G.O.A.T'

On January 22, 2021, Navya Naveli Nanda took to her official Instagram handle and shared a pair of pictures featuring her dad and businessman, Nikhil Nanda. In her caption, she gave a big shout out to her dad after he was featured on the cover of Business Today magazine, January edition, where the title read ‘India’s Best CEOS’. She penned a long caption and called her father ‘G.O.A.T’.

Navya Naveli Nanda's dad Nikhil Nanda features on magazine cover

In the first monochrome picture, Nikhil Nanda can be seen holding an award while the second picture is the cover image of the magazine. Navya captioned the post as, “You always say ‘never lose sight of the ground you walk on’- and you’ve lived by those words. But today we celebrate you! Your dedication. Your commitment. Your ambition. To not only build a better company, but a better India”. She added, “So here’s to you riding the roughest wave, and surfing through it with more grace & strength than we’ve seen before”.

Navya concluded, “Cannot wait to carry forward this incredible legacy you have built, and I’m proud to be your daughter! Love you Dad, keep inspiring us all and congratulations on your big day!! G.O.A.T” with a hugging face emoticon and a red heart. As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans were quick enough to like it and flooded the comments section with positivity. A fan commented, “So Proud of Him. All His Hard Work He Puts In. This Kind Of A Pat Is Just Worth Every Penny!! Keep It Going Nicky” with a thumbs up and hugging face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Congratulations Sir and wishing you achieve many more milestone” with a bouquet and a praying hands emoticon. A user commented, “@nikhil_nanda congrats my brother!! So so so proud of you!! @navyananda what a lovely tribute”. Another one wrote, “All the best for your upcoming project sir”.

Navya Naveli Nanda's family

Nikhil Nanda tied the knot with Shweta Nanda in the year 1997. The couple was blessed with a daughter Navya in the same year and their son, Agastya was born in 2000. It was only a few months back that Navya Naveli Nanda made her Instagram profile public and since then has been treating her fans and followers with snippets from her personal and professional life.

Image Source: Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram

