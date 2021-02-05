Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Her 'proud Mom' Moment As She Posts Pictures With Her Pet Dog

Navya Naveli Nanda has a huge fan following on social media platforms, where she keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Her Instagram feed is filled with pictures of herself, her pets, family members, her work and some throwbacks. In a recent post, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her pet dog. Sharing the pictures, Navya called herself a "proud mom". Read ahead to know more about it.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Navya Naveli Nanda is a "proud mom"

Navya Naveli Nanda was seen wearing a black hoodie as she tied her hair back in a ponytail. In the first picture, she was seen hugging her dog, pouting and smiling as she posed with her “son”. She captioned the post as, “Proud mom” before adding a heart in the caption of the post.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

She also posted a picture of her pet on her Instagram story where she was seen holding the dog's paw in her hand.

Fans react to Navya Naveli Nanda's Photos

Several fans wrote in the comments that they could relate to her and that the pictures are adorable. Many other people also left hearts and kiss emoticons in the comments section of the post. Check it out below.

On February 3, Navya had shared pictures of pet dogs nad had revealed their names to be "Bruce & Bellow". Take a look.

In another post, Navya also shared a birthday wish for her uncle Abhishek Bachchan on her Instagram account. She posted a throwback picture with the actor where he was seen donning a leather jacket and shades while Navya wore a blue jacket and left her hair open. Navya captioned the post as, “Happy birthday best friend to more NYC nights & Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member My partner in all crimes!" Check out the post below.

Abhishek Bachchan responded to the post. Besides the netizens, several other celebs also reacted to the post. While Sikander Kher wrote, "He should 'totes' be your best fam jam .. he wins hands down", Angad Bedi extended birthday greetings to the "Rockstar". Take a look at some of the comments left by the fans, followers as well the celebs below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.